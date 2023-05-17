'CSI: Vegas' Moving to New Night

CBS announced its fall schedule last week, revealing a few changes to the lineup. One of the biggest is that CSI: Vegas is moving nights. The latest Crime Scene Investigation iteration has been airing on Thursdays for Season 2, but that is going to change for the upcoming third season. CSI: Vegas will officially be joining Queen Latifah's The Equalizer on Sunday nights.

With NCIS: Los Angeles and East New York both canceled, CBS had to find Sunday replacements, and it seems like they thought CSI: Vegas was a formidable series to close out the night with. Meanwhile, Kathy Bates' Matlock will kick off the night following 60 Minutes. However, due to NFL broadcasts, the CBS Sunday primetime lineup often starts later, so the 10 p.m. ET slot will be occupied by encore presentations of popular dramas. This will move CSI: Vegas to later in the year, but an estimated date has yet to be announced.

It will be interesting to see how CSI: Vegas does on a different night, especially on Sundays. Since the series will be taking over the timeslot from NCIS: Los Angeles, which has thrived on Sundays since Season 8, it shouldn't be too bad. Plus, it will be following The Equalizer, which has been quite a contender. Perhaps if the series does well at its new slot, and assuming it will get a fourth season, this may become the show's permanent new home.

While CSI: Vegas will be moving to Sundays, a new series will be replacing it on Thursdays. The new The Good Wife spinoff, Elsbeth, will be settling into the 10 p.m. ET slot on Thursdays, closing out the night that includes Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and So Help Me Todd. It's safe to say that both Elsbeth and CSI: Vegas will be in good company in their respective slots, and the CBS schedule is looking pretty good for the fall.

Tomorrow's season finale of CSI: Vegas will mark the show's final episode on Thursday night, and it's going to be quite an emotional one. A murder case that the team investigates will hit close to home for Folsom, and when he's forced to sit out, he goes out on his own to dig around. While it's hard to tell how the episode will go for him, it wouldn't be surprising if the storyline will continue into next season. It's even possible it will end on a cliffhanger, and as of now, there's no premiere date for Season 3, so fans will have to hope that they are left with a satisfying ending, or at least one that that will keep them at bay for who knows how long.