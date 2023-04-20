'CSI: Vegas' Season 2 Finale Details Revealed

The Season 2 finale of CSI: Vegas is almost here, and CBS has released details for the upcoming episode, and it will be intense. A murder case will hit close to Folsom, who is forced to sit the investigation out. However, he goes off on his own to dig into it, with help from Trey. The team, worried about him and what he might do if he finds the killer first, race to find and arrest the suspect first before it's too late.

Matt Lauria's Josh Folsom has had quite the journey on the CBS series. Growing up in Vegas, he witnessed some pretty rough things, and it didn't help that he didn't have the best family life, either. It seems like the Season 2 finale could dig deeper into his backstory, and it may not all be pretty. This is going to be one finale that could have more emotions than action, and it's going to be intense either way.

One of the questions about the season finale is, of course, how it's going to end. Since there is going to be a third season of CSI: Vegas, it's highly likely that the episode will set up to next season. It will be intriguing to see if Folsom's personal story continues and whatever happens in the finale isn't just blown over for something else. It sounds like he will be determined to solve this case, and the ramifications, no matter what goes down, could have everlasting consequences.

The finale is set to air on Thursday, May 18, so fans still have some time to prepare for what's to come. This season has included the return of Marg Helgenberger, as well as Eric Szmanda, so there's no telling what will happen next. The good news is that there are still three episodes left of the season, meaning that the two that will air before the finale will likely set up to the episode, and we will probably get some information about Folsom's background before the murder case and find out just why it will hit close to him.

Unfortunately, CSI: Vegas won't be airing new episodes until May 2, so there's going to be some time to wait. Luckily it will give fans time to prepare for the impending finale and theorize about just what could possibly happen and how it might set up Season 3. Either way, it's going to be a finale that you won't want to miss, as it will have the perfect balance of emotion and action.