'All Rise' Canceled at OWN

Court is officially dismissed for All Rise. TVLine reports that OWN has announced a premiere date for the second half of the legal drama's third season and, along with it, news that it will be the last. The final 10 episodes of the former CBS series will begin on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET. In a statement, OWN President Tina Perry said that they are "extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters."

"We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series," Perry concluded. The cancelation of All Rise comes just less than two years after OWN picked it up for Season 3. CBS announced in May 2021 that the drama was canceled. Just a few months later, OWN saved it with a 20-episode pickup. The cancellation isn't too much of a surprise. The cast was released from their options before the second half of Season 3. So it's mostly just been a waiting game for the confirmation.

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Marg Helgenberger, All Rise focuses on the personal and professional lives of judges, prosecutors, and public defenders in an LA courthouse. Missick stars as newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, who pushes the boundaries to help people. All Rise was created by Greg Spottiswood and is produced by Ronald Chong.

It's been well over a year since the first half of All Rise's third season aired. Season 3 had its midseason finale on August 9, 2022. This means that fans have been pretty anxious for more. Knowing that when the series comes back, it will be the end also means that maybe the show doesn't need to come back so soon. However, a lot happened in the finale. Leo Sikes stabbed Ness and also shot Luke and Teddy. Fans have been waiting quite a long time for a resolution, and soon they will get it.

Hopefully, Season 3 won't end on any cliffhangers. It's unknown if the cast and crew were told beforehand that this would be it or to plan ahead just in case. Shows getting canceled is one thing, but when they leave off on cliffhangers, it's even worse. As long as the show resolves the Season 3A cliffhanger with happy endings and doesn't start a whole new big storyline that would take more than 10 episodes to conclude, it would be just fine. Fans will just have to tune in on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN to see the beginning of the end of All Rise.