'CSI: Vegas' Sticking Around for Season 3 Despite Cast Shakeups

CSI: Vegas will be sticking around for Season 3, despite going through some cast shakeups recently. The hit crime procedural is one of eight shows that have been renewed by CBS. Among the other shows are NCIS: Hawai'i, Tough as Nails, and 60 Minutes. The other shows that will be returning for new episodes are Survivor, LINGO, and The Amazing Race

"This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall." Additionally, The Never Game, a new drama starring Justin Hartley, has received an early series order for the 2023-2024 season.

CSI: Vegas has been a big hit with fans, after kicking off in October 2021. The first season featured original stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox, Paul Guilfoyle, and Wallace Langham, along with some new faces. It was later announced that both Petersen and Fox — as well as Mel Rodriguez, who played Dr. Hugo Ramirez — did not return for Season 2, but fans were happy to see Marg Helgenberger came back. The actress starred as Catherine Willows for the first 12 seasons of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and reprises the role in CSI: Vegas.

Ahead of the series revival's second season, the show added three series regular cast members. Ariana Guerra (Promised Land) and Lex Medlin (Drop Dead Diva) were both cast as new series regulars, along with Jay Lee, who recurred on Season 1 of CSI: Vegas as CSI Chris Park. Interestingly, Medlin appeared in a couple of episodes of the original CSI back in 2010, playing a character named Sgt. Barclay.

Notably, during a 2021 CBS TCA panel, CSI: Vegas executive producer Anthony Zuiker — who is the creator of the CSI franchise — teased others could return. "Anytime we can get any of our veterans back, it's such a great plus for all of our fans," he said, according to Deadline. "We have a couple more surprises in store," he continued. "I could probably say that. But the fantastic blend of the original cast members with a brand new, diverse team in 2021 and beyond is such a great treat for the CSI fans and the franchise."