Courteney Cox Shares Sweet 'Friends' Throwback Clip for Jennifer Aniston's Birthday

Courteney Cox posted a birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston that Friends fans will definitely recognize. She shared two photos of herself and Aniston together, as well as a clip from Friends where Aniston says: "Hey Chandler, Monica just broke my seashell lamp." Cox admitted that she doesn't know why, by the delivery of this line has stuck in her head for all these years.

"Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips... I guess it's because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute," Cox wrote. "Happy birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don't know why I call her that... But I sure do love you." The post picked up nearly two million likes as fans celebrated Aniston's 55th birthday along with her.

For those trying to place it, the Friends clip in Cox's post comes from Season 2, Episode 3, "The One Where Heckles Dies." In it, Monica and Rachel's cranky downstairs neighbor, Mr. Heckles (Larry Hankin) passes away suddenly, leaving all of his belongings to them. At first they think this was a sweet gesture, but it turns out to be his final revenge as they are now forced to sort through and dispose of his collection of junk. However, as you can see above Rachel became attached to a lamp that she believed would imprint a bit of her own personality onto their apartment. She was devastated when Monica "accidentally" broke it.

The clip includes Matthew Perry as Chandler. The actor passed away in October, devastating fans and friends alike and leading many to revisit the series once again. Both Aniston and Cox made posts mourning their late co-star and reflecting on the unique impression he left on their lives. Perry was 54 years old at the time of his passing.

Friends has also been in the news this weekend because Aniston and David Schwimmer co-starred in a Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. Thanks to that ad, Aniston will be on a lot of screens for the next few weeks or months as the company gets the most out of its A-list casting. Other than that, fans will have to look forward to The Morning Show Season 4 to see Aniston back in action. There's no release date for the series yet. Friends is streaming now on Max.