Could Jamie Lynn Spears Lose Role in Netflix Series 'Sweet Magnolias' Over Britney Spears Conservatorship Row?

Jamie Lynn Spears' new gig on Netflix's Sweet Magnolias could be in jeopardy over her reported tiff with sister Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. Fans of Britney have put together a petition (which has garnered over 19,000 signatures) asking that the actress be removed from the popular series due to Britney's continued complaints and comments calling out her family members for their lack of support.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has been apart of the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears," the petition's creator, MakalahMcnatt, wrote in the description. "We've learned the truth & how Jamie Lynn is just as corrupt & responsible as the people who put her sister in that conservatorship. She lives off her sisters hard earned money, her sister doesn't even have access to her own money but Jamie Lynn & the rest of the Spears family does. Remove Jamie Lynn immediately!!!"

Jamie Lynn portrays Noreen Fitzgibbons – the pregnant former mistress of Bill Townsend, Maddie's now-ex-husband. She was previously announced to be returning for Season 2 in May, which is scheduled for a 2022 premiere. As Britney's conservatorship feud continues to heat up, the singer promises to stay vocal about her feelings on the arrangement until she's aired out everything she "needed to say." "So I said 'life goes on' in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!!" she wrote. "In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here," she wrote on Instagram.

In her previous June 23 testimony, Spears told judge Brenda Penny that her father used his position as her conservator of 13 years to drug her, steal her money, force her to work against her will, and take away some of her personal freedoms. "Not only did my family not do a godd–– thing, my dad was all for it," the 39-year-old pop star said in court. She added that those who further "punished" her when she turned down her last Las Vegas residency "should be in jail." She later called out her sister for not having her back and performing one of her songs in a 2017 performance. To which, Jamie Lynn responded with a calm selfie without verbally acknowledging her sister's words.