Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears Fiery Post Condemning Her Support

✖

Britney Spears posted a fiery message about her family on Saturday, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, responded vaguely on Instagram. Spears mentioned her sister by name in her post, calling her out for a performance by Jamie Lynn at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honored with the Icon Award. "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!," Spears wrote. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"

Jamie Lynn isn't letting her sister's message throw off her public image, posting selfies to her Instagram stories presenting a calm front. "Feeling solid, stable, and still on this beautiful Saturday," Jamie Lynn shared on her Instagram Story Saturday alongside a selfie in her car while wearing sunglasses and a yellow mask. "God is all around," she wrote in a follow-up Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!" Spears wrote on Saturday. "I've done that for the past 13 years ... I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time ... which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f------ spa !!!!" Spears continued. "And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans ... so I quit !!!!"

"This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try!!!!" Spears wrote. In the post, Spears also brought up the fact that she wasn't comfortable with how she had been portrayed in documentaries like Framing Britney Spears. "I didn't like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past ... I'm way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!" Spears continued. "And for women who say it's weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales ... go f--- yourself!!!!! As I said ... hope is all I have right now ... you're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me!!!"

Spears ended her passionate message by assuring her followers that she is going to keep doing her thing, no matter what the haters say. "People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is!!!! I'm gonna go read a mother f—ing fairy tale now!!!!" Spears concluded. "Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a-- dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a f—ing book !!!!!"