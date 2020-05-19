Watch: Pedro Pascal Can't Keep a Straight Face During 'Community' Reunion Livestream

Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal joined the Community cast for a reunion livestream, which was broadcast Monday on YouTube. During one of the many highlights of the special, Pascal completely broke down while he tried to deliver lines originally performed by guest star Walton Goggins. Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brow, Jim Rash, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong and Community creator Dan Harmon did a better job performing their lines from the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy."

In the episode, the Community cast learned that Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) has died, so estate executor Mr. Stone (Goggins in the original episode) and his assistant had the study group take a lie detector test to find out how they really felt about him. After discovering that they were telling the truth, Stone bequeathed Pierce's sperm, per instructions, to each of them.

pedro pascal not being able to get through the cylinder of sperm line without losing it for a minute straight #community pic.twitter.com/ikWlVvZ8SZ — community caps (@coolabedfilm) May 18, 2020

Pascal, clearly unprepared for just how preposterous this is, was taken aback when he read the first line of the scene. The rest of the cast knew what was coming, but the former Game of Thrones actor tripped over the words. "I also leave you this liquid nitrogen cooled cylinder of my hyper virile sperm in case your lesbian lifestyle one day wears out and you wish to raise an army of geniuses," Pascal's character told Jacobs' Britta Perry. Pascal eventually got through the line, but still struggled to keep a straight face for the rest of the stream.

The livestream was a fundraiser for chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, and raised over $75,000. It was later followed by a Q&A session, with questions previously submitted by fans. One was an obvious question about a Community movie to fulfill the "Six Seasons and a Movie" dream. However, Glover joked that "we can't make movies now" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While die-hard fans have always loved the Greendale study group, Community is getting extra attention now, since it is available to stream on Netflix. Even Glover, who has been busy with his music as Childish Gambino and FX's Atlanta, has renewed interest in the series. "Watching it now, I'm like, ‘Oh, this show’s really punk,'” he said during the Q&A, reports Variety. “Really subversive and like kind of punk. We had so much fun and now I’m like, ‘I want to watch this show again, like it was brand new.'”