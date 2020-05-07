'Community': Donald Glover, Joel McHale Join Fellow Castmates for Virtual Reunion to Aid Coronavirus Relief

✖

The coronavirus is not going to stop the Community Greendale study group from reuniting. Most of the cast, including the enigmatic Donald Glover, are getting back together for a table read and fan Q&A session that will air live on Sony Pictures Television's Community YouTube page. The cast will read the script for "Cooperative Polygraphy," one of the best episodes of the show's run and the first part of Glover's final two episodes in Season 5.

Aside from Glover, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Kim Rash and Danny Pudi will take part in the special event, Variety reports. Creator Dan Harmon will also be back to oversee the production. The event begins on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Chevy Chase also starred on the show, but he left before "Cooperative Polygraphy" aired.

"Cooperative Polygraphy" aired on Jan. 16, 2014 on NBC and was set almost entirely in the Greendale library room where the study group gathered. After Pierce (Chase) died, his estate executor (guest star Walton Goggins, who was not available for the event) "bequeathed" final gifts and were grilled about how they really felt about Pierce. This was the first half of the two episodes written to explain Glover's mid-season exit.

For the Q&A segment, fans can submit questions by tagging @CommunityTV and including the hashtag #AskCommunity. The event will also act as a fundraiser for Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, which have both helped provide first responders and vulnerable communities with food during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community originally ran on NBC from 2009 to 2014, and was canceled after its fifth season. Yahoo renewed the show for a sixth season for its short-lived streaming platform Yahoo Screen. The show achieved half of Abed's "six seasons and a movie" dream, but the "movie" part has seemed unlikely.

Thankfully, the show is now available on Netflix, which could revive interest in the show beyond its die-hard devotees. The show is also available on Hulu and on Amazon Prime in the U.K., Australia and France, as well as other platforms internationally. McHale recently told Variety he thinks a movie could happen thanks to all the new attention the show is getting.

"There's way more rumblings than there used to be,” he explained. "Alison [Brie] tweeted that she got a phone call from Sony. They still haven’t called me, maybe Matthew Lillard will take over. But I would say there’s a better chance than there’s ever been. … For a long time I was like, ‘never gonna happen.’ And now I think with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen."