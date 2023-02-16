CNN Producer Fired After Sexual Misconduct Scandal

CNN executive producer Federico Quadrani, who worked closely with Jake Tapper was forced out of the network after colleagues learned he was allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Tapper reportedly learned about the affair on Feb. 8 and Quadrani was fired by Feb. 10. The sexual misconduct scandal surfaced about one year after former CNN chief Jeff Zucker resigned because he had an undisclosed romantic relationship with a senior executive.

Quadrani faced an "investigation of sorts" from HR over rumors he was having an inappropriate relationship with a senior producer, sources told Page Six. Another source said there were "some complaints," but no one had proof. However, Tapper "was aware of the investigation." Quadrani and the subordinate were about to be cleared, but then Tapper was "presented with something that he couldn't ignore" on Feb. 8, a source said. Two days later, Quadrani no longer had a job at CNN.

"Jake was made aware of it and acted quickly," the second source told Page Six. "Someone discovered something accidentally and brought it to Tapper. He delivered it to [human resources], and they were terminated." CNN declined to comment, and Quadrani has not responded to requests for comment.

Quadrani started his national television career at ABC's Good Morning America, where he worked from 1998 to 2003. He then worked at NBC's Today Show from 2003 to 2009 before working at MSNBC. He joined The Lead With Jake Tapper in 2013. Although he was ousted from CNN, the second source told Page Six, "They're consenting adults and no one's particularly feeling like this is some big scandal."

The ousting comes a year after CNN Worldwide President Zucker resigned due to a previously undisclosed consensual relationship with then-CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust. The relationship became public during an investigation into former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker said in a memo CNN released. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."