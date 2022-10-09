Chris Cuomo Suffers Abysmal Ratings in TV Comeback

Chris Cuomo's new show isn't doing too hot ratings-wise. Forbes reported that his new show, Cuomo, was dead last amongst its competition in the same hour. The show marks Cuomo's return to primetime after being fired by CNN.

Cuomo premiered on NewsNation on Monday night in the 8 p.m. timeslot. In comparison to other news programs at the same time, Cuomo's show came in last when it came to the number of viewers. His program drew 147,000 viewers and an even more worrisome 8,000 viewers in the key 25-54 age demo. Forbes noted that Tucker Carlson Tonight won the hour with 2.875 million viewers and was followed by All In with Chris Hayes and Anderson Cooper 360.

The one positive that Cuomo can fall back on is that the show's premiere has done moderately well on YouTube. The episode has already garnered almost 500,000 views. This low viewership is new territory for Cuomo, who had the highest-rated show on CNN at the time of his firing when he was hosting Cuomo Prime Time. Cuomo was fired in December 2021 for helping his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, cover up sexual misconduct allegations against him. At the time, similar allegations were also swirling about Cuomo himself. When he was fired from CNN, the news personality released a statement in which he expressed his disappointment over the move.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," the journalist wrote. "So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."

Months after the firing, Cuomo spoke out about the matter during an appearance on Dan Abrams Live, his first televised interview since everything went down. In the interview, he cautioned that more details would be released soon and that he has "learned that they [facts of the case] are largely only important to me in terms of what I want people to think and want people to feel and how I want them to see me. That's about me. I don't think that it's helpful to a lot of other people." Cuomo added, "So yes, there's litigation going on, but I'm telling you, I never lied and there were no secrets."