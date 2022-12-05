Major CNN Player 'Fired Himself' in Attempt to Save Others' Jobs, Report Says

The major layoffs at CNN hit the Atlanta-based network like the "gut punch" new CEO Chris Licht predicted. One of the important executives who lost his job was John Antonio, the Vice President of Programming. He reportedly hoped to try to limit the layoffs by resigning first and promoting his second in command, Nima Ahmed, to save other people's jobs.

Antonio's departure was announced on Friday. While CNN viewers may notice the layoffs through disappearing on-camera talent, Puck News' Dylan Byers described the departures of Antonio and Michael Bass, the head of programming, as the "biggest blow" to the network. Bass and Antonio were the leaders of a "very small" group of executives who knew how the company worked. Bass, who announced plans to leave CNN before the end of the year before the layoffs, was Licht's link to the newsroom. Byers reported that Licht and his deputy Ryan Kadro will face an "even steeper learning curve" without Antonio and Bass.

New: John Antonio, SVP of programing at CNN and in charge of all of dayside/weekend programming, has given notice of resignation, sources tell me. Antonio, made the decision in an effort to save jobs in his department and best align it for future, I’m told. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 2, 2022

People at CNN were reportedly left "stunned" when Antonio's departure was announced. Byers reported that Antonio "fired himself" and promoted Ahmet, believing he could save his colleagues' jobs. Sources also told Deadline that Antonio was resigning to save other positions in his team. Rick Lewchuck, senior vice president of creative marketing and brand standards, is another executive leaving the company.

CNN's sister network HLN was hit particularly hard by the cuts announced last week. Morning Express will end, with anchor Robin Meade and the show's staffers all leaving. CNN This Morning will replace the show. Outside of the news broadcasts, HLN is dominated now by true crime shows, similar to the programming on ID. Both HLN and ID are under the same corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery since that merger closed in April.

Some of the cuts also reached the journalists at CNN. Martin Savidge, one of the most familiar anchors for longtime CNN viewers, was among those let go. National political reporters Dan Merica and Brandon Tensley were laid off as well. Commentator Chris Cillizza, correspondent Alison Kosik, and contributors Paul Begala and Preet Bharara have also been laid off. The company's cuts are expected to trim the 4,000-plus workforce by about 10%.

Before the layoffs, Licht also scaled back CNN Original Series and CNN Films productions. Both of those were major parts of CNN during the Jeff Zucker era and would have been featured prominently in the short-lived CNN+ streaming service, which was infamously one of the first projects killed after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was finalized. Licht is reportedly planning to have a town hall meeting to talk about all the changes the network is undergoing this week.