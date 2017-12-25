Here’s the Full TV Schedule of Today’s Christmas Specials

While you open your presents with care, don’t miss TV’s holiday fare. There’s hardly a Christmas movie or special to spare.

Here’s a complete list of when and where to watch all the Christmas movies and specials today on TV (all times Eastern, subject to change).

5 a.m.-8:30 a.m. (ET)

5:00am – Perry Como’s Christmas in Austria (1976) (getTV)

5:00am – The Mistletoe Inn (2017) (Hallmark)

5:00am – A Very Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

6:00am – The Christmas Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour (1973) (getTV)

6:00am – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

6:00am – Star in the Night (1945) (TCM)

6:30am – Christmas Connection (2017) (Hallmark)

6:45am – Meet John Doe (1941, Gary Cooper) (TCM)

7:00am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:00am – Cher Christmas Special (1975, Redd Foxx) (getTV)

7:30am – Disney’s Prep and Landing (2009) (Freeform)

8:00am – Disney’s Prep and Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (2011) (Freeform)

8:00am – Perry Como’s Early American Christmas (1978, John Wayne) (getTV)

8:00am – A Gift to Remember (2017) (Hallmark)

8:00am – A Very Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

8:00am – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

8:00am – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

8:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

8:30am – A Miracle on 34th St (1947, Maureen O’Hara) (Sundance)

9 a.m.-noon (ET)

9:00am – The Johnny Cash Christmas Show (1977, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis) (getTV)

9:00am – Babes in Toyland (1934) (TCM)

9:30am – Christmas Getaway (2017) (Hallmark)

9:46am – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

10:00am – Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration (ABC)

10:00am – Perry Como’s Christmas Show (1974, The Carpenters) (getTV)

10:00am – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

10:30am – Scrooge (1935, Seymour Hicks) (TCM)

11:00am – The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) (Freeform)

11:00am – Vanessa Williams & Friends (1996, Phil Collins, Shania Twain) (getTV)

11:00am – The Sweetest Christmas (2017) (Hallmark)

11:00am – A Very Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

12:00pm – Christmas in Connecticut (1992, Dyan Cannon, Kris Kristofferson) (getTV)

12:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

12:00pm – Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938, Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland) (TCM)

12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (ET)

12:30pm – The Christmas Train (2017) (Hallmark)

12:35pm – The Polar Express (2004, Tom Hanks) (Freeform)

1:00pm – The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (FX)

1:34pm – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

2:00pm – Once Upon a Christmas (2000, Kathy Ireland) (getTV)

2:00pm – Christmas in Evergreen (2017) (Hallmark)

2:00pm – A Very Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

2:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

2:00pm – Fitzwilly (1967) (TCM)

2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

3:20pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

3:30pm – Christmas Next Door (2017) (Hallmark)





4 p.m.-6:45 p.m. (ET)

4:00pm – The Night Before (2015, Seth Rogen) (FXX)

4:00pm – Twice Upon a Christmas (2001, Kathy Ireland) (getTV)

4:00pm – Holiday Homecoming with Jewel (Hallmark Movies)

4:00pm – A Miracle on 34th St (1947, Maureen O’Hara) (Sundance)

4:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

4:00pm – Bundle of Joy (1956, Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds) (TCM)

4:45pm – The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

5:00pm – With Love, Christmas (2017) (Hallmark)

5:00pm – Hollywood Christmas Parade (Hallmark Movies)

6:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

6:00pm – The Christmas Wish (1998, Neil Patrick Harris, Debbie Reynolds) (getTV)

6:00pm – A Christmas Story (1983, Peter Billingsley) (TBS) & (TNT)

6:00pm – The Shop Around the Corner (1940, James Stewart) (TCM)

6:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

6:30pm – Coming Home for Christmas (2017) (Hallmark)

6:45pm – Elf (2003, Will Ferrell) (Freeform)

7 p.m.-8:54 p.m. (ET)

7:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

7:00pm – Christmas Secret (2014) (Hallmark Movies)

7:08pm – Home Alone (1990, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

7:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

8:00pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966 cartoon) (NBC)

8:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

8:00pm – A Nashville Christmas (2017, feat. Wynonna, Emmylou Harris) (getTV)

8:00pm – When Calls the Heart (2017) (Hallmark)

8:30pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000, Jim Carrey) (NBC)

8:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989, Chevy Chase) (Freeform)

8:54pm – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992, Macaulay Culkin) (Starz Encore)

9 p.m.-midnight (ET)

9:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

9:00pm – Doctor Who (BBC America)

9:00pm – Miracle in the Wilderness (1991, Kris Kristofferson, Kim Cattrall) (getTV)

9:00pm – The Christmas Note (2015) (Hallmark Movies)

9:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

9:30pm – A Dream of Christmas (2016) (Hallmark)

10:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

10:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

11:00pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

11:00pm – The Sons of Mistletoe (2001, Doris Roberts, Roma Downey) (getTV)

11:00pm – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016, James Brolin) (Hallmark Movies)

11:30pm – The Simpsons (FXX)

11:30pm – Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) (Hallmark)

12:00am – Four Christmases (2008, Vince Vaughn) (Freeform)

12:00am – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

DEC. 26: 12:30 a.m.-1:30 a.m. (ET)

12:30am – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

12:40am – Doctor Who (BBC America)

1:00am – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

1:00am – Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011, Tom Cavanagh) (Hallmark Movies)

1:05am – Ms. Scrooge (1997, Cicely Tyson) (getTV)

1:30am – It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

1:30am – Nine Lives of Christmas (2014, Brandon Routh) (Hallmark)

DEC. 26: 3 a.m.-9 p.m. (ET)

3:00am – Crown for Christmas (2015) (Hallmark)

3:00am – Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) (Hallmark Movies)

3:10am – Christmas in Connecticut (1992, Dyan Cannon, Kris Kristofferson) (getTV)

4:30am – 12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) (Hallmark)

2:57pm – The Santa Clause 2 (2002, Tim Allen) (Starz Comedy)

8:00pm – Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986) (ABC)

9:00pm – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976, Rankin/Bass) (ABC)