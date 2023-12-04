Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Exciting TV Shows Now on Blu-Ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra

There's no denying that 2023 has been full of some very exciting TV series. From new shows to returning shows to shows coming to an end, this has been a big year for TV. Now that the Christmas shopping seasn has arrived, fans everywhere can gift some of the biggest 2023 shows on Blu-ray, DVD, and even 4k Ultra HD. If it's sci-fi you're into, there and multiple new Star Trek series sets available right now over on Aamzon. Maybe you know someone who is a big fan of crime drama... Well, Sylvester Stallone has a new show that just came out on special edition steelbook Blu-ray that they won't want to miss. If there's a musical lover in your life, a brand new Grease series debuted this year and is now available to own on DVD. Whatever you're looking for, we have recommendations so scroll down to see more!

'NCIS: Los Angeles' - The Complete Series (DVD) (Photo: CBS / Paramount) For 14 exciting seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles brought hours of thrilling TV to fans across the world. Among the show's incredible cast were stars such as Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Eric Christian Olsen, Miguel Ferrer, Nia Long, Gerald McRaney, and many more. Now that NCIS: L.A. has ended, fans can own the entire series in one fantastic box set. $107.19 at Amazon prevnext

'The Good Fight' - The Complete Series (DVD) (Photo: Paramount) The Good Fight was an original streaming spin-off to The Good Wife, focusing on the supporting parts of that universe and creating some quality work along the way. The series earned high marks from critics and viewers alike, eventually carving a unique path away from its predecessor. All six seasons of The Good Fight are now available in one complete set. $53.59 at Amazon prevnext

'Star Trek: Picard' – The Complete Series (Blu-ray) (Photo: CBS / Paramount) "At the end of the 24th century, and 14 years after his retirement from Starfleet, Jean-Luc Picard is living a quiet life on his vineyard, when he is sought out by a mysterious young woman in need of his help. This chance encounter sends him on a bold and exciting new journey to track down a series of mysteries about his past. Culminating in the most the most daring mission of his life, Picard is forced to recruit allies spanning generations old and new with the fate of the Federation at stake." This Star Trek: Picard complete series collection features all 30 episodes in nine discs, along with more than seven hours of special features, including deleted scenes, story logs, gag reels and much more! $63.19 at Amazon prevnext

'Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection' (Blu-ray) (Photo: Paramount / Amazon) If the Picard complete series set just isn't enough Sir Patrick Stewart — which is entirely understandable — then may we suggest the Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection, a definitive collection for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. This limited edition, individually numbered, 54-Disc Blu-ray collection features one-of-a-kind packaging that houses every series and film featuring Jean-Luc Picard. Along with over 35 hours of special features, films and series include Star Trek: The Next Generation – Seasons 1-7, Star Trek: Picard – Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Nemesis, and Star Trek: Insurrection. This limited set also includes an exclusive edition of The Wisdom of Picard featuring brand new artwork and quotes, along with a one-of-a-kind deck of playing cards, a magnet sheet featuring all of Captain Picard's badges and four custom Chateau Picard drink coasters. $199.99 at Amazon prevnext

'Tulsa King' Season 1 (Blu-ray Steelbook) (Photo: Paramount+) Tulsa King is a brand new Paramount+ series starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mobster who is released from prison after 25 years and is immediately sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his mafia boss. In addition to Stallone, the show also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. The series was created for Paramount+ by Taylor Sheridan, with Terence Winter serving as showrunner. The new steelbook Blu-ray edition of Tulsa King Season 1 would make a great gift for any fan of Sly Stallone and/or crime drama TV. $29.99 at Amazon prevnext

'Your Honor' - The Complete Series (DVD) (Photo: Showtime) "Bryan Cranston stars in his Golden Globe-nominated role as Michael Desiato in Your Honor: The Complete Series. In Season one, respected New Orleans judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) must play a high-stakes game of lies to save his teenage son (Hunter Doohan). The saga continues in season two, when a disgraced and disbarred Michael is given a chance to find redemption, and strike a blow against the corruption that runs New Orleans. "This critically acclaimed legal thriller also stars Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Michael Stuhlbarg (Doctor Strange), Hope Davis (About Schmidt), and Carmen Ejogo (Selma) and features guest appearances from Maura Tierney (The Affair), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), and Academy Award nominee* Rosie Perez (White Men Can't Jump). This 6-disc collection includes every thrilling episode, behind-the-scenes featurettes and interviews, and never-before-seen deleted scenes." $29.99 at Amazon prevnext

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Seasons 1 and 2 (Photo: Paramount+ / Amazon) Throwing more Star Trek into the mix, we highly recommend Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two on DVD, which will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 5. The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever Star Trek musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features! Click below to check it out! You can also pick up Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season One by clicking here. $49.95 at Amazon at Amazon prevnext