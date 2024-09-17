Sports reporter Aaron Ladd is leaving his job at Kansas City's NBC News affiliate KSHB-TV after four years, and viewers are sad to see him go. Ladd made social media posts on Tuesday explaining that Monday had been his last day, and thanking viewers for all their support in recent years. According to a report by The Kansas City Star, Ladd is accepting a new job in Atlanta closer to his hometown of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

"Thank you, Kansas City," Ladd wrote with a heart emoji on Monday. "Yesterday was my last day with KSHB. Very grateful for the love and support you've shown during my 4+ years here. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I will always hold a special place in my heart for the city and the memories we created together!"

Ladd posted his message on X – formerly known as Twitter – alongside a photo of him on the KSHB set, while on Instagram he included it in a more elaborate post. The carousel started with a dramatic highlight reel of his time at the station, followed by a collage of photos of him both on and off camera.

Ladd reportedly grew up in Stone Mountain before studying at the University of Missouri. After graduating in 2018, he worked for the station WMBF News in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for a time before taking his job at KSHB starting in April of 2020. Ladd is now headed to his home state, but it's not clear where he will be working next.

Ladd told the Star that his "favorite memory" of working in Kansas City "would be covering back to back Super Bowl wins. Or Mizzou's Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State." As a Missouri alumni, he is a self-described member of the "Mizzou Mafia," but he remains a die-hard fan of all of Atlanta's major sports teams. Commenters are wishing him well both in Kansas City and Atlanta, where they are excited to have him close to home.