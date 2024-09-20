Richard Gere is latest big screen star to make a jump to prestige television and streaming. The new role comes only a year after Gere was rushed to the hospital in Mexico. According to Deadline, the American Gigolo star will appear opposite Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in The Agency.

The espionage series is coming to Paramount+ with Showtime, from executive producers George Clooney and Grant Heslov. The series is a remake of the French series Le Bureau des Legendes and follows Fassbender's undercover CIA agent who has to abandon the undercover life and return from the field. The problem arises when a former romance reappears in his life, placing his career up against his romantic life.

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Gere will play the series regular role of London Station Chief Bosko, with his own 8-year undercover experience driving his motivation. The series is coming from Showtime Studios in association with 101 Studios.

"Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays," Paramount co-CEO Chris McCarthy said. "We are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast which includes Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright in Showtime's latest thriller."

The news comes after Gere's rough 2023, which saw him hospitalized in Mexico, the final to get the sickness in his family. He started to have a persistent cough and a case with pneumonia. "I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering... He is [feeling] much better today," Gere's wife Alejandra Silva said in an update at the time. "The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them!"

It would seem that Gere is back to work and one hundred percent in the health department. The Agency will premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime. Gere is also reteaming with director Paul Schrader for Oh' Canada, starring alongside Jacob Elordi and Uma Thurman.