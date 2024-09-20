'Golden Bachelorette' Contestant Will Be Edited Out of Show After Restraining Order Reveal

Gil Ramirez, a contestant on 'The Golden Bachelorette,' is being edited out of the show after it was revealed that a woman he dated was granted a restraining order against him.

Bachelor Nation is facing a new controversial situation. TV Insider reports that The Golden Bachelorette contestant Gil Ramirez, a 60-year-old educator from Mission Viejo, California, will be edited out of the show after it was revealed that he previously had a restraining order against by a woman who claims to have dated him.

TV Insider notes that during the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette on Wednesday, September 18, Ramirez was briefly shown and received a rose from Joan Vassos, However, it is not clear how far he makes it in the season. A source close to the production of The Golden Bachelorette clarified that a temporary restraining order had been granted "in the brief period between completion of our thorough background investigation and exhaustive vetting process, and the beginning of production."

The source confrmed that due to the new information, they have "further edited [Ramirez] already limited screen time and minimized him in promotional assets moving forward."

In the restraining order — which was cited as "harassment – emotional" — the woman claimed, "Despite telling him to not contact me, come to my house – he made repeated unwanted contact with me, family members and friends." She requested a domestic violence restraining order, but was not granted one after clarifying that she had not been physically injured by Ramirez.

The woman alleged that there were "25 attempts [to contact] daily via phone, texts, video" from Ramirez, adding, "Although lives an hour away – showed up at places I frequent to confront me on a daily basis." The alleged harassment had been going on for a "two-week period thus far," by the time she reported it to police.

Ramirez does not appear to have issued a statement on the situation.