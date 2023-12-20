Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Best Sci-Fi and Horror Movies or TV Shows to Buy

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is almost here, and if you haven't finished your shopping yet, it's not too late to pick up something for that special person in your life who is a big fan of sci-fi and horror. Now, you might be asking yourself, "But what would I even get them?" We have you covered! There's no doubt a Blu-ray or two would make them scream with joy on Christmas morning.

We have some suggestions that are sure to hit the mark with all sci-fi and horror fans. Amazon is a great place to find Blu-rays of movies and TV shows for the macabre lovers you hold dear, and they even have some new steelbook options that cinema aficionados will greatly appreciate. If all the options are just too overwhelming, then we hope you'll allow us here a PopCulture.com to try and make it a bit easier with some recommendations below!

Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection [Steelbook Blu-ray]

We have to start our list with Paramount's Friday the 13th Blu-ray steelbook collection of the franchise's first eight movies. From the original slasher all the way through to The Final Chapter, this box-set is sure to thrill any horror fan. It even includes fully remastered versions of the first four films in the series, making sure that audiences get a clearer sight of all the scares and bloody kills. For more information on this product, read about it at Amazon.

STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4-MOVIE COLLECTION [Blu-ray]

There is maybe no science-fiction franchise with more respect and reverence than Star Trek. In its more than five decades of adventures, the series' dedicated fanbase of Trekkies has made it a massively successful sci-fi phenomenon. Now, fans can relive the beloved first four films in the franchise — STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, STAR TREK III: THE SEARCH FOR SPOCK, and STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME — with this colorful Blu-ray collection that also includes 4K Ultra HD restorations of the movies. For more on this title, head to Amazon for more information.

Saw X 4K + Bluray + Digital [4K UHD]

Saw X was released in theaters earlier this fall and is now available to bring home for horror fans everywhere. This film takes place between the events of Saw and Saw 2, and brings back Tobin Bell as John "Jigsaw" Kramer. Saw X is directed by Kevin Greuter, who also directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. Greuter also served as editor on the first five Saw movies, as well as Jigsaw. The new film was written by Josh Stolberg and Patrick Goldfinger. The pair also wrote Jigsaw and the franchise's 2021 spinoff, Spiral. For more information on this product, head to Amazon for further details.

The Walking Dead Complete Series [Blu-ray]

The Walking Dead has come to an end, but now fans can own the entire series on Blu-ray in a special set with artwork by Clio Award-winning artist Oliver Barrett. Portraying iconic characters and scenes from across the series (including Summer the Teddy Bear Girl and Hannah the Bicycle Girl, the first Walkers ever to appear onscreen), Barrett's artwork includes a spread of characters both beloved (including Rick, Maggie, Abraham, and Glenn) and infamous (the Governor, Shane, Negan, Alpha, and more), and features individual character portraits on 54 illustrated discs every fan will love flipping through. For more information on this title, head to Amazon for further details.

The Boys – Season 03 Blu-ray

You would be hard-pressed to find a series more insane, violent, offensive, and laugh-out-loud hilarious than Prime Video's The Boys. Adapted from a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara as a group of human vigilantes who take on the corporate superheroes of Vought International. The hero team, known as the Seven, is portrayed by Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell. For more information on this title, head to Amazon for further details.

Creepshow Season 3 Blu-ray

Shudder's Creepshow has become a big hit with horror fans since it debuted in 2019. Based on the original 1982 movie of the same name, this Greg Nicotero-helmed series offers a lot of scares, a bunch of laughs, and some phenomenal practical effects. Creepshow Season 3 is now available to own on Blu-ray from Amazon, with Seasons 1 and 2 also available. For more information on this title, head to Amazon for further details.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two Steelbook [4K UHD] PRE-ORDER

Throwing more Star Trek into the mix, we end our list with a pre-order of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – Season Two on DVD, which will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Dec. 5. The 4-disc DVD, 4-disc Blu-ray and 3-disc 4K UHD collections feature every thrilling episode, including a special crossover event with Star Trek: Lower Decks, the first ever Star Trek musical episode, and over 2 hours of special features! For more information on this title, head to Amazon for further details.