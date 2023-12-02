Holiday Gift Guides 2023: 10 Gifts for People Who Have Everything

With just a few weeks left until Christmas, and less than a week until Hanukkah, there's still time to pick gifts for all our special people. Occasionally, though, as we make our way down the list, we run into names of loved ones who seem to already have everything. In those moments, it can be stressful to try and think of exactly what to buy.

Maybe you have a Secret Santa gift to pick up. This is another instance where the recipient might be someone you just don't know how to shop for. If any of this describes your situation, we here at PopCulture.com want to help! We know that people aren't all "one size fits all" so you need options. Below, we have collected together a list of items that could make great gifts for all your loved ones. Scroll down to see what we recommend!

Johnny Lawrence/Cobra Kai Shelf Talkers Plush



(Photo: Jakks / Amazon)

The first gift suggestion on our list is a Johnny Lawrence talking plush doll from the Shelf Talkers line. Just pull the string to hear one of the 14+ memorable quotes from the popular show Cobra Kai. Quotes include, "Quiet!", "Put one of those hashbrowns at the end ya know like hash brown team cobra kai or something." and "Fear does not exist in this dojo, does it? plus many more! Click the link below to get your very own Johhny, and click here for more great Shelf Talker plushes from Jakks.

Post Malone, World Pong League Set



(Photo: Amazon)

For the major Post Malone fans, and anyone who just likes a fun party game, you cannot go wrong with this epic Pong League set from the musical star. Complete with a set of pong balls, red cups and blue cups, and a stop-clock, this is sure to thrill your BFF who loves to ramp things up on game night!

One Piece Nautical Holiday Sweater

Dedicated anime fans will know that One Piece is one of the most exciting and beloved franchises in the modern era of the medium. With the new Netflix live-action show now streaming, this One Piece Nautical Holiday Sweater — exclusively from Crunchyroll — would make for a terrific gift for any fan of the hit series.

Christmas Vacation 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar



(Photo: Jakks / Amazon)

Christmas Vacation is one of the most hilarious and beloved holiday films of all time, and now fans can keep the fun of the hit movie going all month with this Christmas Vacation advent calendar from Jakks. This set includes 24 windows to open filled with delightful 2-inch scale figures and accessories from the movie, as well as pop-up diorama pieces to add to the fun!

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines Blu-ray

(Photo: Paramount Pictures / Amazon)

Horror has been a massively successful film genre the past few years, and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a great new exploration of the world originally created by Stephen King in his iconic novel. "In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path. Based on the untold chapter from Pet Sematary, Stephen King's chilling novel, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines is a terrifying prequel and the untold story of why sometimes dead is better…" This new-release Blu-ray — which will be released on Dec. 19 — would make a terrific gift for any horror fan!

The Silver Scream Book



(Photo: Amazon)

Delivering a bloody dose of meta-horror, the Silver Scream book is a companion to The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood by metalcore monsters Ice Nine Kills. Any fan of the band, or heavy music in general, would love this exploration of murder and mayhem with the band's frontman, Spencer Charnas, as the sinister star. In addition to The Silver Scream book, we also recommend the Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire (Deluxe Edition) CD, as well as two killer Ice Nine Kills merch items: The "Take Your Pick t-shirt and the "Thank God It's Friday" pullover hoodie, featuring one of our favorite machete-wielded slasher icons.

PaddleSmash Set



(Photo: Amazon)

Meet PaddleSmash: a fun and easy-to-learn outdoor game for just about the whole family, that you can play from the beach to your backyard! In this game of skill and excitement teams take turns using a racket to smash a ball over the net and into the round court. If the ball hits the ground or doesn't leave the court, then the other team scores a point.

Nightmare Before Christmas Tree String Lights Hoodie

(Photo: Loungefly)

"Deck the halls with creepy crawlies! The Loungefly Nightmare Before Christmas Ornaments Unisex Hoodie brings festive frights to your holiday haunts. Covering the sweatshirt in an all-over print, the citizens of Halloween Town appear along a string of holiday lights. Look closely and you'll see Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogie Boogie, the Mayor, Lock, Shock, Barrel, and Zero. Pumpkin-shaped ornaments appear in the background, and a three-dimensional sandworm slithers through the hood as the sweater's oversized drawcords. A chilling treat for any time of year, this cozy hoodie is just the trick for fans of Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

Lucyd Smart Sunglasses

(Photo: Lucyd)

"Step into the future of eyewear with Lucyd! Their pioneering mission is to make smart eyewear accessible, practical, and chic in both the optical and sunglass markets. These sleek shades allow you to enjoy music and podcasts, while offering a range of lenses for various occasions. They seamlessly connect to your phone, PC or smartwatch via Bluetooth, with a 100-foot connection range, four speakers and dual noise-canceling microphones."

Oppenheimer – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP



(Photo: Mondo)

For the cinephile in your life, allow us to close our list with this: a three-disc vinyl edition of the Oppenheimer soundtrack. Mondo Music has partnered with Universal Pictures to present Ludwig Göransson's score to the acclaimed film, Christopher Nolan's sweeping, epic thriller that delves deep into the psyche of a singular American mind: J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Available now for preorder on vinyl and compact disc.