Christmas Gift Guide 2023: Best Holiday Albums to Gift Your Ears This Season

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for a last-minute gift for Christmas 2023, consider giving the gift of music. We here at PopCulture.com have selected some great recent holiday albums that everyone needs to hear this yuletide season. Now there is no denying how important the classics are. Artists like Elvis Presley, The Jackson 5, Bing Crosby, Dolly Parton, and Mariah Carey have all put out some of the most beloved and top-selling holiday albums of all time. But we've found some fresher picks to stuff into stockings this year.

Each year, however, modern singers and bands put out holiday music that can often hold up against even the most beloved of classics. In the past two decades, we've seen holiday albums from Kelly Clarkson, Michael Buble, Cee Lo Green, and Justin Bieber all become regular entries into Christmas music playlists and radio shuffles. Thankfully, the past couple of years have been no different in that there are a number of great new holiday albums that are sure to be great gifts for the Christmas-music lover in your life, such as...

Cher — Christmas (Amazon Exclusive Cover)

(Photo: Amazon)

After several decades as a beloved entertainer, Cher has reached a big career first in 2023.The singer has released a brand new album of holiday tunes, simply titled, Christmas. Notably, this is the first time in her 60-year career that she has recorded a solo holiday album. Boasting classics like "Please Come Home For Christmas" and "Santa Baby," as well as a handful of duets such as "What Christmas Means To Me" with Stevie Wonder — and three different album covers, including the Amazon exclusive version seen above — this holiday album will make anyone's season merry and bright. More details on the album here from Amazon.

Pentatonix — The Greatest Christmas Hits

(Photo: Amazon)

One group that loves belting out holiday tunes is the Pentatonix. Over the years, they have released five Christmas albums: That's Christmas to Me (2015), A Pentatonix Christmas (2017), Christmas is Here! (2018), and We Need a Little Christmas (2020), and Evergreen (2021). This year, Pentatonix dropped their third Christmas compilation, The Greatest Christmas Hits, and it's a must-have for any fan of the group. For more details on this album, visit Amazon.

Kelly Clarkson — When Christmas Comes Around...

(Photo: Amazon)

Back in 2013, Kelly Clarkson released Wrapped in Red, and in 2021 she delivered a new collection of Christmas tunes on When Christmas Comes Around... The project features a number of classics like "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Santa Baby," but it also has newly penned tracks such as "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)" and "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," which is a duet with Ariana Grande. More details on the album here from Amazon.

Carrie Underwood – My Gift

(Photo: Amazon)

Another American Idol alum who dropped a new Christmas album in the past few years is the one and only Carrie Underwood. In 2020, Underwood dropped My Gift, her first holiday record. The singer also released a special edition of the album, which features three new songs. With guests such as John Legend and actress Isla Fisher, this album is certain to be a hit with any country music fan. More details on the album here from Amazon.

Brett Eldredge — Mr. Christmas

(Photo: Amazon)

Fellow country crooner Brett Eldredge dropped a holiday album in 2021 as well, and he switched things up a little. Titled Mr. Christmas, the album boasts a ton of jazzy tracks like "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." While the album does not have many country moments, it's clear the Eldredge has proven he's no one-note voice. More details on the album on Amazon.

Michael Buble Christmas

(Photo: Amazon)

If you're in the mood for something familiar, modern-day crooner Michael Buble has a deluxe 10th-anniversary edition of his album, Christmas, that is a perfect record for the holidays. It has a handful of new tunes not previously available, as well as all the original tracks that fans love like "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Holly Jolly Christmas." While the physical copies are a bit tough to track down, the songs are available on most music streaming services, and editions of the original album are very easy to get your hands on. More details on this album available at Amazon.

Kristin Chenoweth – Happiness Is... Christmas!

(Photo: Amazon)

Perhaps you have a Broadway fan in your life, and you're wondering if there are any stage stars with a holiday album. Well, you'd be in luck because Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth released one in 2021, titled Happiness is... Christmas! In this collection of festive tunes, fans will hear great songs like "Have Yourself and Merry Little Christmas." This is actually Chenwith's second holiday album, after 2008's A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas. For more details on this title, head to Amazon.

Brian Fallon — Night Divine

(Photo: Amazon)

If something a little more traditional and laid back is what you're looking for, consider Night Divine, by Brian Fallon. The former Gaslight Anthem singer delivers some beautiful folky Christmas tunes on this album, such as "O Holy Night" and Angels We Have Heard on High." Notably, only about half the album is holiday tracks, with the other half being classic hymns like "Amazing Grace" and "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms." For more on this title, head to Amazon.

New Found Glory — December's Here

Finally, we can't leave the rock fans out this holiday, because everyone deserves a chance at some great Christmas tunes. Pop-punk mainstays New Found Glory have dropped a few holiday songs over the years, but in 2021 they put out a whole album of original Christmas music. Titled December's Here, the 11 catchy and sentimental tracks will no doubt warm any Grinchy heart. For more on this title, head to Amazon.