Wedding's Off? Watch Heartbreak and Drama to Come in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Midseason Trailer

The drama continues on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Heartbreak, family problems and a possible wedding cancellation cause chaos in a sneak peek of what's to come with the couples of Season 6 that aired during Monday's episode of the TLC show.

Josh and Lily's wedding day is here in the midseason supertease, but it looks like their nuptials may be called off at the last minute. "Today's the day of our wedding, but I really don't know if this is going to happen," says Josh, who moved from the U.S. to China to be with his love. With just an hour and a half until guests arrive, Josh declares, "We have to cancel the wedding," as Lily storms off saying, "I'm so sad. I'm angry."

Corona and Ingi's relationship may also be cooling as the midwifery student confesses she and her boyfriend have only been intimate "like four times" in a year – although she notes that the Iceland native "kind of broke his penis."

(Photo: TLC)

The couple's problems extend outside of the bedroom, however, as Corona asks in the trailer, "Did you really have no idea that I actually wanted to get married?" Ingi responds, "Many of my friends have been in a relationship for 8, 9 years without even being engaged," before Corona shoots back, "I'm telling you right now, you are with the wrong person." She adds to the camera, "For the first time, I'm looking at Ingi and I'm like, 'Who the hell is this guy?'"

Statler and Dempsey's relationship is also on the rocks, as Statler struggles with working remotely while the couple embarks on their grand van life adventure. "I don't have internet," Statler complains, explaining that "without internet," she "100% will get fired" and there will be "no van life." Dempsey is over Statler's attitude about their new walk of life, however, telling the camera, "She's putting all that stress on me like it's my fault. That's on her."

Shekinah and Sarper's life in Turkey is also hitting some snags, as Shekinah admits, "I made a mistake and I feel like all my friends and family were right." Sarper pleads with her, "You can't throw the vineyard to the garbage," as she snaps back, "I actually can."

(Photo: TLC)

Meanwhile, Tata's family is putting pressure on her marriage to James in Indonesia, as her sister tells James that she doesn't trust him to take care of Tata just yet and James accuses her of sharing "some malicious lies" about him.

Even Joanne and Sean, who married in secret after meeting through Joanne's psychic medium business, are struggling, as Joanne confesses she's not sure she can move to Ireland with her two kids living in the U.S. "I was so naive thinking that this was going to work out," Sean confesses, adding, "I don't know if I can do it for another six years."

See what happens when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.