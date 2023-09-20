'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 DVD and Blu-ray Release Details Revealed

Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming soon to DVD and Blu-ray! From Paramount Home Entertainment, the second season of the Paramount+ series will be arriving on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on Dec. 5, just in time for the holiday season. Fans can join the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they go where no season of Star Trek has gone before. There will also be over two hours of special features that won't be available anywhere else.

The second season was bigger and better than the first. It featured the first-ever Star Trek musical episode, a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, and plenty more. The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise also confront dangerous stakes, explore uncharted territories, and embark on personal journeys that will test them and their destinies. Facing friends and enemies, their adventures unfold in surprising ways. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Ethen Peck, Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Carol Kane.

(Photo: Paramount+)

The DVD and Blu-ray sets will also come with more than two hours of special features. Special features include behind-the-scenes featurettes like "Producing Props," "The Costumes Closet," and "The Gorn." There is also one that is titled "Singing in Space," which will more than likely take viewers behind the scenes of the musical episode. There will also be an "Exploring New Worlds" featurette. Last but certainly not least, everyone's favorite special feature: deleted, extended, and alternate scenes from throughout Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

As if that wasn't enough, there will also be special limited edition steelbooks that come with 4K UHD and Blu-ray. While both will include a "Subspace Rhapsody" poster, only the 4K UHD will consist of a set of four exclusive character magnets that fans won't be able to get anywhere else. Even though Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is on Paramount+, it may be better to get it when it comes out on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD later this year.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered on Paramount+ in May 2022. It was the 11th overall Star Trek series to come out and even received a Primetime Emmy nomination. Paramount+ renewed the adventure drama for a third season earlier this year. Due to the WGA strike, production was delayed. With no end in sight for that strike or SAG-AFTRA, it's unknown when filming could continue. At least fans can still take adventures on the U.S.S. Enterprise when Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes to DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on Dec. 5.