'That '70s Show' Complete Series Blu-ray Boxset Gets Massive Discount

That '70s Show has gone down in TV history as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. The series, which originally aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006, provided a humorous take on life in the '70s through the lens of a group of teens. And those teens happened to be played by some fantastic talents who would go to even bigger things, including Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

The show's had a spotting streaming history, with there being a sizeable availability gap between its runs on Netflix and Peacock. Plus, fans of the Netflix sequel series, That '90s Show, might only stick to that one service. It just seems like the perfect time to pick up a physical edition of the show, so you can watch it whenever you want — without worrying about streaming windows or additional subscription fees. Luckily, Amazon is currently offering a huge discount on the show's Blu-ray box set.

How to order That '70s Show – The Complete Series

(Photo: The Carsey-Werner Company / Amazon)

If you'd like to revisit all eight seasons of That '70s Show, Amazon is offering a complete series right now at a 62-percent discount. That means the show can be in your hands — at a bargain price — in as soon as two days.

The show is all about a group of teenagers growing up and getting into trouble in a small Wisconsin town back in the 1970s. The cast includes Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Tommy Chong, Lisa Robin Kelly and Josh Meyers.

The Carsey-Werner Company, the studio behind the show, describes That '70s Show – The Complete Series as the "definitive collection featuring all 200 episodes in Widescreen High Definition, remastered from the original film negatives for an awesome Blu-ray experience with surround sound audio."

That '70s Show's complete series set is available on DVD and Blu-ray.

