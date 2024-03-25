Former 'Chicago Med' Stars Spark Rumors They're Reprising Their Roles

Could Chicago Med be seeing the return of a couple of former doctors? Over the weekend, Colin Donnell returned to the set of the NBC medical drama after departing the series as Dr. Connor Rhodes in the Season 5 premiere. The actor was in the Windy City for Epic Cons Chicago, which brought together multiple fandoms and many stars. Meanwhile, Brian Tee is making his second return to Chicago Med to direct after exiting during Season 8 as Dr. Ethan Choi.

Donnell swung by his former stomping grounds to pay a surprise visit and Tee shared a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram as it also happened to be while he's directing. "I'm directing my Ep of Chicago Med and guess who made a surprise visit… the Colin Donnell. Great to see you, old friend. The OG Docs," Tee captioned.

Even though Tee is only directing and Donnell was just merely stopping by, you can't help but wonder if the two of them are cooking up a return on-screen of some sort. Especially Donnell, who hasn't been back since he left. While it doesn't seem like an on-screen return is in the future for either of them, at least for now, you never know what could happen. It is nice to see that the two are still close and hold Chicago Med in their hearts.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med is surely still keeping things busy and is still stacked with a cast even despite seven One Chicago stars exiting last season. Blindspot and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Luke Mitchell is the latest new addition to the series as Dr. Mitchell Ripley, the ED's newest doctor. While fans may not be seeing Ethan and Connor back on-screen any time soon, they will still be looking forward to Brian Tee's episode, which will be the 11th episode of the season.

Colin Donnell wasn't the only former One Chicago star back in the city over the weekend. His former co-star Torrey DeVitto and former Chicago P.D. stars Sophia Bush, and Josh Segarra were also at the same convention in downtown Chicago and even met up with Marina Squerciati and other friends, as Squerciati posted some photos on Instagram. It makes me miss the big One Chicago crossovers, but this is definitely better than nothing. Hopefully, more reunions will happen in the future, especially on-screen because, for some, it's been far too long.