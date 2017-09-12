NBC Releases ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 6 Premiere Photos

Chicago Fire is set to return for its sixth season in just a couple of weeks, and NBC is helping fans prepare by releasing the first batch of new photos from the upcoming premiere.

Check Out the New Chicago Fire Premiere Photos Here

These photos are pretty ambiguous — not saying much about the plot in the new season — but they do keep up the mystery regarding what transpired after the Season 5 finale cliffhanger.

If you recall, many members of Firehouse 51 were caught in a devastating explosion, and their lives were left hanging in the balance as the season came to a close. As Season 6 begins, everyone will finally learn who made it out, and who perished in the fire.

Unfortunately, many of those who were trapped inside the building are absent from these fresh images. Most notably, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) is nowhere to be found, despite the fact that his wife and best friend are pictured several times.

One person that did make it out alive however, is Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). The fan-favorite character is seen in these photos working EMT alongside Gabby (Monica Raymund) and Sylvie (Kara Kilmer).

We will all get to see who survived the flames when Chicago Fire returns to NBC on a new night! The series is titled, “It Wasn’t Enough,” and it will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. EST.