'Chicago Fire': Kara Killmer Shares Whether She Would Return to NBC Series

As fans prepare to say goodbye to Kara Killmer on Chicago Fire, the actress is admitting whether a return could happen in the future. Killmer is set to depart from the NBC drama on the Feb. 28 episode after joining the series in Season 3 as paramedic Sylvie Brett. Even though the time is right for Killmer to leave, as Brett will be marrying her beau, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), she told Deadline, "You never know what's going to happen at 51."

"I think we've proven that we love to see familiar faces come back through, which is also very true of a real firehouse," Killmer continued. "It's a brotherhood and a family bond for life. I could see that happening, and I would be more than happy to pop back in." Since the series is thankfully not killing her off and instead giving Brett and Casey a happily ever after and moving them to Portland, this does leave things open. Spencer has already returned a few times since departing in Season 10, so who knows what could happen with Killmer.

With a show like Chicago Fire, it's always concerning when a cast member is announced to be leaving, because their exit could either in a good way or a bad way. Giving Brett and Casey the happiness they both definitely deserve after what they've been through over the years is perhaps the best way to do it. Not just because it leaves the door open for possible returns in the future.

If Killmer were to return to Chicago Fire in the future for an episode or two, it would have to make sense. With Spencer's previous returns, it was for the Stellaride wedding, for work, and of course, his own wedding. Perhaps the series could still work in Brett's Paramedicine program, or maybe someone else needs to get married? Whatever happens, it sounds like Brett will be returning to Firehouse 51, however far out in the future it may be.

Fans will have to watch Chicago Fire tonight, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, to see how Sylvie Brett's story comes to an end. It will definitely be hard to say goodbye to yet another One Chicago cast member, but knowing that Kara Killmer is open to coming back will make things just a little easier. Plus, fans can watch their favorite Brett episodes with all 12 seasons of Chicago Fire streaming on Peacock.