'Chicago Fire' Alum Returns to Season 12 in New Photo

Matthew Casey is officially coming back to Chicago Fire. When the Season 12 premiere revealed that Brett had said yes to Matt's proposal, it was only a matter of time before Jesse Spencer returned to Firehouse 51 for the big day and Kara Killmer's sendoff. Now images from set reveal that the Australian actor is indeed coming back very soon.

The Instagram account for Lottie's Pub, the location used for Molly's, shared some photos from a recent night shoot that seems to show the aftermath of the wedding. Multiple actors are dressed in formal wear, including Spencer, Joe Minoso, David Eigenberg, and more. It's unclear if the wedding was at Molly's or if it's just the reception, but it seems fans will find out soon.

Jesse Spencer had portrayed Matthew Casey since the beginning of the series, leaving towards the beginning of Season 10 in the 200th episode. He returned for the season finale for the Stellaride wedding and had a few appearances in Season 11. Casey proposed to Brett in the final seconds of the Season 11 finale, and while the series didn't show the immediate aftermath of it in the Season 12 premiere, Brett's ring confirmed what her answer was.

As of now, it's unknown what episode the wedding will be. Brett has been making a lot of preparations in these first few episodes of the season, meaning that it's just right around the corner. Whether or not Spencer will show up in any episode prior to the wedding episode remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising considering he is tying the knot. Seeing Brett handle wedding prep by herself just isn't the same.

Chicago Fire is on break next week but will return on Feb. 21. Hopefully Jesse Spencer returns sooner rather than later, and that he isn't the only familiar face in town for the wedding. Fans will just have to wait and see and hope that more old characters come to Chicago. In the meantime, new episodes return on Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All episodes are streaming on Peacock if you want to relive Matt and Brett's love story before their highly-anticipated big day.