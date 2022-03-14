‘Chicago Fire’: Kara Killmer’s Future on Show Revealed

Over the course of its 10 seasons, Chicago Fire has seen many actors come and go. Even fan favorites like Jesse Spencer have said goodbye to the Dick Wolf series, which can often create anxiety for viewers, especially around the end of the season. With Season 10 set to wrap next week, one character is Kara Killmer‘s Sylvie Brett. The paramedic has been integral to Chicago Fire since season 3, involved in many career turns and onscreen hookups.

Brett was most recently linked to Spencer’s Matthew Casey, despite the fact that he left the show last year. The couple is still together long-distance after Casey moved to Oregon to raise the children of his dead best friend, and the fact that they haven’t broken up makes some people worried that Brett could eventually make an exit as well to join him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, executive producer and showrunner Derek Haas assured Parade that Killmer’s tenure on the show isn’t over yet. “She’s [Brett] also going to see her half-sister Amelia and stepdad Scott,” he explained. “Her birth mother’s husband that we haven’t seen in a while is also coming up. Then she’s got some fun storylines coming, too, because we like to see Brett smiling.”

Plus, could the return of Casey ever happen? When he left the show last year, Spencer didn’t completely rule out a return. During a Zoom press conference with reporters, Spencer explained his decision to leave the series. According to the actor, the fact that he starred on House for eight seasons and went directly into starring on Chicago Fire for almost a decade took a toll. He explained that he wanted to leave Chicago Fire in order to focus on his family and other pursuits.

“I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television,” Spencer said, per TV Line. “I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

Even though Spencer is set to leave Chicago Fire, it might not be the last you’ve seen of him on the show. Both Spencer and series showrunner Derek Haas, who also participated in the Zoom press conference, said that there’s a chance that you’ll see Casey in the future. They mentioned that it’s likely you’ll hear from Casey, especially in order to continue his romance with Brett. The House alum added, “There is the potential for me to come back. I still am in Chicago right now. I’m not running off to Los Angeles or anything, although I might escape for a little bit of the winter. My home here with my wife is in Chicago, and so I’m still going to be here, but I’m just stepping back for right now.”