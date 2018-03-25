‘Chicago Fire’ Co-Star Kara Killmer Pays Tribute to DuShon Monique Brown

Chicago Fire star Kara Killmer has spoken out following her co-star’s sudden passing.

The actress, who plays firefighter Sylvie Brett on the NBC drama series, took to Twitter to share some sweet words about the late DuShon Monique Brown.

“You lovingkindness and understanding have been a safe place of great importance to me. I will always love you. I miss you,” Killmer wrote Twitter.

@DuShonMonique Your lovingkindness and understanding have been a safe place of great importance to me. I will always love you. I miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZFfvXC0ZnP — Kara Killmer (@karakillmer) March 24, 2018

The actress also retweeted a link to a GoFundMe account raising money for Brown’s family.

“Please join us in offering DuShon and family support during this very difficult time,” the GoFundMe campaign description reads. “Your generosity will help fund the cost of funeral arrangements and other financial burdens that her family must shoulder.”

Brown passed away suddenly Friday afternoon after “some type of cardiac episode.” No official cause of death has been released.

Brown, who played Chief Boden’s (Eamonn Walker) assistant Connie, apparently admitted herself in a Chicago hospital earlier in the week. She apparently suffered chest pains at the time and underwent testing. She was released a short time after.

Subsequently after her death was revealed, law enforcement sources told the outlet that Brown’s family called paramedics to her home to treat her on Friday morning. She was apparently, “feeling ill.” Medical professionals arrived and took the actress to the hospital. She died there around 12 p.m. local time.

In addition to her Chicago Fire stint, the actress also had a recurring role on Prison Break as nurse Katie Welch. She also had guest parts on Shameless, Empire and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

The Chicago Fire cast and crew has already been mourning Brown’s passing. The show’s executive producer, Dick Wolf, was the first to speak out with condolences. Actress Melissa Ponzio also tweeted out a tribute to Brown.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” Wolf said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family, and we will all miss her.”

Ponzio wrote, “Bowing my head to a great woman, mother [and] beloved Chicago Fire cast member, [DuShon Monique Brown], well known [and] loved as Connie on Chicago Fire. Our house will never be the same.”

Series star Jesse Spencer also tweeted his condolences Saturday.

“Our beautiful Dushon Monique Brown passed away on Friday. You will be sorely missed by your family and ourselves. Thanks for all the great laughs we had. Love.”