‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Trash FBI Agents for Taking Over Firehouse 51

Thursday’s episode of Chicago Fire was anything but normal. In “When They See Us Coming,” FBI agents commandeered Firehouse 51 and tensions rose during the episode.

Even at home, fans were not happy with these guys keeping the team from doing their jobs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The FBI came in and took control because a fugitive who killed a federal agent in St. Louis ran to Chicago. The suspect just so happened to have relatives living in an apartment across the street from the firehouse.

The hardened federal agents were not there to make friends. Instead, they made life awful for the team. Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) did not get to work with a student, Taye (Michael Epps), and Kelly Severide’s (Taylor Kinney) father was almost kept from seeing him.

But when it counted most, the firefighters and the FBI agents started working together They discovered that the agent was Angent Scoville’s (Greg Matthew Anderson) partner. If anyone knows the importance of bonds between partners, it’s firefighters and they understood why he was so anxious to catch the suspect.

In the end, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) came up with a genius plan. People are more likely to trust firefighters, so the agents could use their equipment and coats to pretend to be firefighters. They had a resident pull the fire alarm at the apartment, so they rushed over and found the suspect holed up.

When Casey and Severide arrived, the suspect and his brother pulled out guns. They forced Casey and Severide out at gunpoint. They inadvertently led themselves straight to the FBI agents, who pulled out their weapons and killed the two men. In the end, the firefighters became friends with the FBI agents.

Fans at home did not like seeing their favorite firefighters being used like this.

I do NOT dig that as a reason why the FBI is using them. #ChicagoFire — Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) April 13, 2018



These FBI guys are too gun happy. Is an assault rifle really necessary???#ChicagoFire — Chavela💝💋 (@Chavela1006) April 13, 2018



This is an FBI operation. You don’t get a vote. Chief Boden, Yeah maybe I should.

Dear FBI, Chief Boden ain’t scared of yall. #ChicagoFire — Ms. Stacey L. Bracey (@thebraceygroup) April 13, 2018



I ain’t liking these FBI dudes. Makes you want to slap someone. #ChicagoFire @NBCChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/j4IsCJKled — Anita Garrison (@LovingNASCAR9) April 13, 2018



youre already compromising their space FBI. STOP MAKING IT SO DIFFICULT. #ChicagoFire — CHICAGO FIRE IS LIFE (@logiebearswife) April 13, 2018



The FBI tried to disrespect 51 and Boden called them out on their shit #ChicagoFire — morgan (@m_corbetta) April 13, 2018

One fan did not give the episode a good review.

This #chicagofire episode is soooo cliche and predictable. FBI takes over, fire dept is pissed, cover almost gets blown 10 times, repeat. I can barely watch it’s so bad. — Tim O’Donnell (@odonnelltw) April 13, 2018

Photo credit: Elizabeth Morris/NBC