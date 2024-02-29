Charlie Hunnam Admits He 'Stole Everything' From 'Sons of Anarchy' Set

Charlie Hunnam's days of playing Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy may be over, but he has constant reminders thanks to his thieving ways. The actor portrayed the motorcycle club member on the FX crime drama's seven seasons, so you would think that he would have definitely taken some stuff from the set as little souvenirs. Back in 2016, Hunnam revealed to ET that he stole "tons of stuff" from Sons of Anarchy, and now he's clarifying just what he stole.

The Rebel Moon star spoke with Heat World about the "biggest thing" he's stolen from set of any of the projects he's worked on. Hunnam admitted he "stole everything from Sons of Anarchy." He continued, "I stole my motorbike, I stole the leather jacket, my rings, the whole costume. Like, literally, everything that wasn't nailed down, 'cause after doing that show for seven years, I thought, 'It's more mine than theirs at this point. Is it really stealing?'"

While the crew were going to sell it all for profit, Charlie Hunnam said he kept it all and doesn't seem to have any plans to sell it since he's "a little sentimental." The Sons of Anarchy props and clothes are also his "rainy day funds" but as long as things are still going okay for him, he won't be putting any of it on eBay.

Considering Sons of Anarchy was such a big part of his life, it's not surprising to hear how much he took from set. And he's definitely not the first actor to steal props and clothes after completing a project. He does make a very good point. If all the crew is going to do with all the stuff is sell it or put it in some warehouse, might as well just take it home. It's not like he can get in trouble for it, anyway. Hopefully he never does have to dip into his "rainy day funds" since Hunnam is keeping pretty busy, but it would be pretty cool owning a little piece of SOA.

It's very likely Charlie Hunnam took many more stuff from the Sons of Anarchy set, and he's either just not admitting to it or there's just literally too much and it really is "everything." It would be fun if he were to plant something from the set into a project and have it be like an Easter Egg, no matter how random it may be, but either way, it is nice to know that Sons of Anarchy will always be with him and what other projects he does.