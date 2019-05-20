Here’s What All the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Stole From Set

Game of Thrones viewers’ watch has ended, and the cast is on to other things. Before they bid farewell to the characters, however, the stars of the HBO series took a little something with them to remember their time on the show.

While snagging things of the set wasn’t necessarily allowed, however. As reported by PEOPLE, this didn’t deter actors from getting their keepsakes, it just meant they had to get creative. Some took bits of their costumes, others snagged practical items, and some simply walked away with long-time friends — and a few battle wounds.

“I got to keep my corset,” Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, told PEOPLE. “And friendships that will last a lifetime.”

Maisie Williams, Turner’s off-screen confidant and on-screen sister Arya Stark, told the outlet she didn’t take anything tangible from the set. She did, however, leave with lasting “memories.”

“I got to keep a lot of memories. And some cuts and bruises,” she said.

Like Turner, Iain Glen — who played Daenerys Targaryen‘s right-hand man, Jorah Mormont — was able to walk away with a piece of his costume. He told PEOPLE he went for something easy to sneak off set.

“I kept a couple of rings. Ser Jorah had a kind of Dothraki element to his attire…and so they were easily takeable,” he admitted. “So I took them, yeah.”

Hannah Murray and Carice van Houten, who played Gilly and Melisandre respectively, went a practical route with the items they took, according to the magazine. Murray told PEOPLE she snagged waterproof socks to use for another project she was shooting that didn’t have quite the Game of Thrones budget, while van Houten took long underwear “Because [Melisandre’s] necklace wasn’t working.” Murray said she waited to confess to stealing the socks, perhaps out of fear she’d get in trouble for taking them off the set.

“I was doing another job that was a very low budget film, called Bridgend, and we were filming on the beach and my feet were getting soaked. I was going back and forth to do Thrones in between, and I thought, ‘I have to get these waterproof socks,’ because they didn’t have the budget for them on this other movie,” she said.

Although Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor on Game of Thrones, wasn’t in the final season, he told PEOPLE he also took a bit of the set with him. It may surprise fans what he made off with, considering how fearful his co-stars were of taking set pieces.

“I took a little piece of the door,” he said. “[The door] was already broken, it broke off in my hand, and a little piece with the false snow on that, so I kept that, and it was in my script, so I kept a piece of that forever.”

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, known to Game of Thrones fans as Bran Stark or Bran the Broken, walked away with some useful items from set. He told PEOPLE he took them in a frenzy on his last day on set, which explains why their so strange.

“On my last day on set, I ran through the set like, ‘God, this is my last moment on Game of Thrones,‘ grabbed whatever I could, and I got a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a wooden tub. So I grabbed kitchen utensils,” he shared.

Not everyone on the Game of Thrones cast made off with something special, though. Emilia Clarke told PEOPLE she wanted to take her dragon eggs when she was done filming, but they refused to give them up. She added that she wasn’t lucky enough to make away with anything else.

“I wanted to keep the [dragon] eggs dammit, but they weren’t giving them!,” the actress, who played Daenerys Targaryen, said. “I think everybody else nicked something, I didn’t get to grab anything.”

John Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly on the show, also didn’t get anything. He told PEOPLE he’s too much of a stickler for the rules to steal.

“I never took anything. I’m so keen to play by the rules. I’ve got a real phobia of getting into trouble. But I think if there was one thing that I was going to take it’d be the thimble that Sam’s mother gave him and comes into play in Season 2. There’s a lot of sentimentality tied up in that, it’s the last remnant of a loving relationship that he had before he met Gilly and there’s so much projected onto it as a relic and what it means to him,” Bradley explained. “So I would have taken that but I’ve not seen it since Season 3.”

Game of Thrones came to an end on Sunday, with more than 19 million people tuning in. The show set a viewership record with its final episode on HBO.