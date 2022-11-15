'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Botch 'SNL' Legend Clue
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune continues to provide a bounty of hilarious moments. During Sunday night's episode, comedians Paul Scheer, Luenell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub had trouble remembering the name of a Saturday Night Live icon. They also struggled to understand the popular "Before and After" puzzle category.
The puzzle board read "Electric Bill _ader." Scheer decided to spin the wheel and landed on a $500 spot. For some reason, he instantly guessed "l," which of course had already been called. He tried to change it to a "j," which Pat Sajak didn't accept because the Wheel team already heard Scheer call "l." It didn't matter anyway because "j" was incorrect.
Luenell was up next, but she spent too much time thinking about what letter to call, so the buzzer rang. Rajskub tried to guess next. "Electric Bill Vader," she called. This was also incorrect since we all know Darth Vader's first name is not Bill.
After Scheer lost a turn, Luenell decided to guess without spinning the wheel. "Electric Bill Hader," she thought, putting everyone out of their misery. That was the correct response.
The Video Evidence
However, none of the comedians understood what the puzzle meant! Why was Hader "electric"? Sajak had to explain that the clue put "electric bill" and "Bill Hader" together, resulting in "Electric Bill Hader." Longtime Wheel fans would have understood this immediately, since "Before and After" is a very common puzzle category.prevnext
'I don't think they've ever played before'
I don’t think they’ve ever played before, they seemed to not know the categories and rules. They had very confused looks most of the game— Karen McLennon (@shelbyKLS) November 14, 2022
Later, the Wheel team posted an apology to Hader from all three stars. "Bill, I'm sorry," Scheer said. "I know Bill, and I what I didn't want to do was, I didn't want to boost up your ego. I don't want to embarrass you on TV by giving you so much attention. I wanted people to really live with you for a long time. That's why I didn't guess."prevnext
'They need refreshing'
They need refreshing: pic.twitter.com/50sRKcwa7R— Affie (@mossyfa1ry) November 14, 2022
"I just want to say I'm a fan of yours," Rajskub said. "I'm a fan of your work and did I not know who you were in the game? That is true. But please understand that it's more about puzzles and games and my brain than you. You're very talented and very handsome." Luenell did not need to apologize since she got the puzzle and instead pointed out that she had no idea what pickleball was.prevnext
'Scared for humanity'
This episode made me scared for humanity— FilthyPokéShow (@FilthyPoke) November 14, 2022
Scroll on to see how fans were frustrated that the stars failed to get "Electric Bill Hader" on their first tries.prevnext
'That was so bad!'
That was so bad! We gotchu Bill! 💕— Melissa (@melissat74) November 14, 2022
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.prevnext
'Awkward doesn't even begin to describe this moment'
the way i would've been screaming "BILL HADER BILL HADER IT'S BILL HADERRR" at the top of my lungs if i was there https://t.co/qt8PYE2hP7— Allyson (@cozyallyy) November 14, 2022
"Awkward doesn't even begin to describe this moment," one person tweeted. "Not getting it was bad enough, but then not recognizing the name BILL F'N HADER!!"prev