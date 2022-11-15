'Wheel of Fortune' Contestants Botch 'SNL' Legend Clue

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune continues to provide a bounty of hilarious moments. During Sunday night's episode, comedians Paul Scheer, Luenell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub had trouble remembering the name of a Saturday Night Live icon. They also struggled to understand the popular "Before and After" puzzle category.

The puzzle board read "Electric Bill _ader." Scheer decided to spin the wheel and landed on a $500 spot. For some reason, he instantly guessed "l," which of course had already been called. He tried to change it to a "j," which Pat Sajak didn't accept because the Wheel team already heard Scheer call "l." It didn't matter anyway because "j" was incorrect.

Luenell was up next, but she spent too much time thinking about what letter to call, so the buzzer rang. Rajskub tried to guess next. "Electric Bill Vader," she called. This was also incorrect since we all know Darth Vader's first name is not Bill.

After Scheer lost a turn, Luenell decided to guess without spinning the wheel. "Electric Bill Hader," she thought, putting everyone out of their misery. That was the correct response.