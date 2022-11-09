'Wheel of Fortune': Celebrity Blunders Answer Every '90s Rock Fan Will Know

The Chew star Carla Hall needs to brush up on her rock history. During the Oct. 16 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Hall made a blunder that every 1990s music fan would get. The Nashville native still raised over $48,000 for her charity of choice, despite the mistake.

The puzzle that caused Hall some embarrassment was in the "Song/Artist" category. The full title of the song "Mayonaise" was already on the board, as was "The Smashing." All that was included in the artist's second name was "um" and "ins." Hall guessed "'Mayonaise' by the Smashing Dumplings."

That was, of course, incorrect. "For a Food Network person, that's unforgivable," host Pat Sajak quipped. Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal then correctly guessed, "'Mayonaise' by the Smashing Pumpkins." Hall took credit for helping Rosenthal get the right answer.

"We're going to sit back and have a pumpkin or a dumpling, or something," Sajak joked. He then asked co-host Vanna White what she likes. "I like dumplings!" White replied before the show went to the commercial break.

At the end of the episode, Rosenthal went to the bonus round. Hall finished the game in second place with $22,800. Since she did pick up some bonus cash earlier in the episode, she won $48,600 in total. She donated her prize money to 4-H, an organization that puts together programs to help children and teens. 4-H believes in "developing young people who are empowered, confident, hard-working, determined, responsible and compassionate-seeing a world beyond themselves so that they have the life-long skills to succeed in college and career," according to its website.

Hall has been a longtime supporter of the organization, never forgetting how it helped her while she studied at St. Vincent De Paul in Nashville. "I learned my art was blue ribbon-worthy, which gave me the confidence to go on. I was such a shy kid and it gave me the confidence to keep doing things," Hall told the organization. "The experience was about us supporting each other within the walls of our small school community and knowing that we were learning how to reach out to a larger community, to our state, to our country, and on into the world."

Hall was a co-host on ABC's The Chew during the daytime talk show's entire run. She also competed on two seasons of Top Chef. In 2015, Hall and the other hosts on The Chew won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Hosts. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Hulu.