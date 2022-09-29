Snoop Dogg's Performance on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Was Hilariously Terrible

The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune got off to a really fun start on Sept. 25 with rapper Snoop Dogg, who had plenty of hilariously bad answers. Snoop's wrong answers provided plenty of entertainment for those at home and at the studio, including his fellow contestants. The episode also included The Real co-host Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass.

Thanks to a Wheel of Fortune fan on Twitter, a supercut of Snoop's wrong answers has gone viral since the broadcast. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper left viewers wondering if he had heard of any familiar phrases before. When the clue was "What are you doing?," Snoop guessed "Baking onions," even though that wouldn't have even fit on the board. The correct answer was "Baking brownies," which Snoop realized he obviously should have gotten. "Oh my god!" Snoop yelled. "That's your whole thing!" Seales reminded him.

Next, Snoop thought "toilet atlas" was a person, even though the correct response was "talented artist," a phrase that should describe Snoop. "What are you doing?" also puzzled Snoop, who guessed "swallowing the not" when the real answer was "sweetening the pot." Snoop also came up with the occupation "airport teacher," when the answer was "acting teacher."