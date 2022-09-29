Snoop Dogg's Performance on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' Was Hilariously Terrible
The new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune got off to a really fun start on Sept. 25 with rapper Snoop Dogg, who had plenty of hilariously bad answers. Snoop's wrong answers provided plenty of entertainment for those at home and at the studio, including his fellow contestants. The episode also included The Real co-host Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass.
Thanks to a Wheel of Fortune fan on Twitter, a supercut of Snoop's wrong answers has gone viral since the broadcast. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper left viewers wondering if he had heard of any familiar phrases before. When the clue was "What are you doing?," Snoop guessed "Baking onions," even though that wouldn't have even fit on the board. The correct answer was "Baking brownies," which Snoop realized he obviously should have gotten. "Oh my god!" Snoop yelled. "That's your whole thing!" Seales reminded him.
Next, Snoop thought "toilet atlas" was a person, even though the correct response was "talented artist," a phrase that should describe Snoop. "What are you doing?" also puzzled Snoop, who guessed "swallowing the not" when the real answer was "sweetening the pot." Snoop also came up with the occupation "airport teacher," when the answer was "acting teacher."
Best moments of Snoop Dogg on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. So many hilariously wrong answers, and his redemption, #WheelofFortune #CelebrityWheelofFortune @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/tGKEKSXnSb— WheelRob (@WheelRob10) September 26, 2022
Snoop did not come away completely empty-handed. He got at least one puzzle correctly. When the clue was "rhyme time," Snoop bought several "u" spots. That helped him correctly guess "Sun's out, buns out."
After seeing Snoop Dogg on Wheel of Fortune I've decided every episode of the show needs one contestant who has no idea what words and phrases are pic.twitter.com/9X9HaIvZE9— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 28, 2022
Scroll on to see more hilarious responses to Snoop's performance on the show.
Snoop on Wheel Of Fortune is the best unintentional comedy of the year that doesn't involve a former POTUS. pic.twitter.com/6nZ3HL9Mie— Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) September 27, 2022
"Wheel of Fortune is a pretty bad game show, but I would watch every episode if Snoop Dogg was all 3 contestants," one Twitter user wrote.
If someone had told me in 1995 that I’d be watching Snoop Dogg on Wheel of Fortune in the future, I’d have sworn they were high. And yet here I am…— Missy B (@TheMojoMissy) September 28, 2022
"Snoop on Wheel of Fortune is a whole vibe and the best thing I've seen on this garbage app in days," another viewer commented.
I would watch Wheel of Fortune every night if there was only one contestant, and it was Snoop pic.twitter.com/5KZk9xpKy2— Brennan McGovern (@brennanmcgovern) September 29, 2022
"Who knew that watching Snoop on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune was what my soul needed tonight," one fan wrote.
Seeing Snoop Dogg on Wheel of Fortune has been one of the most prolific moments of our time. The comedy, the drama, the tension... I now understand the phrase must see tv.— Larry The Cat (@chickendancin) September 26, 2022
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC at 9 p.m. ET Sundays. New episodes are also available to stream on Hulu. The Sept. 29 episode will feature Tiki Barber, Lauren Ash, and Jim Jeffries. Kristen Schaal, Kevin McKidd, and Ron Funches will star in the Oct. 2 episode. Nikki Glaser, Tig Notaro, and Thomas Lennon are participating in the Oct. 9 episode.