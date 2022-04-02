Paramount+ Makes Big Fix to Its ‘Jackass’ Collection

Paramount+ is officially the streaming home to the Jackass franchise, with a nearly complete selection of titles from the stuntmen collective. However, it wasn’t until Friday that the streaming service’s collection was fine-tuned. As noted by What’s on Paramount+, the original Jackass show is now available in its true form for the first time.

The MTV comedy series was previously available on Paramount+, but it was not exactly what fans remembered. It was bundled into a bunch of compilations. Stunts and pranks were reassembled in new orders and groupings. While it was nice to have Jackass available, having the initial version of all the episodes is ideal for most watchers.

Now, the show’s original episodes are available in standard form. There are now four seasons of the show available, three seasons of original episodes (25 episodes total, including the Gumball 3000 special) and one additional season (five episodes) of extra bits titled “The Lost Tapes.” That’s 30 episodes of Jackass total, in addition to all the other Jackass projects on Paramount+.

Also available to stream are the mainline movies (Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3 and Jackass Forever), the outtake compilations (Jackass 2.5 and Jackass 3.5) and the spinoff Bad Grandpa (available in both original and extended versions). There are some loose bits missing ( the specials Jackassworld.com: 24 Hour Takeover, A Tribute to Ryan Dunn, Steve-O: Guilty as Charged and Jackass Shark Week), but overall, this is a fairly complete collection of the Jackass brand.

No word on if Paramount+ intends to add spinoffs like Viva La Bam, Wild Boyz, Homewrecker and Bam’s Unholy Union to the service. Notably, the service also streams Paramount Pictures’ Action Point, which stars Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius, so maybe there’s potential for content outside those flicks with Jackass in the title.