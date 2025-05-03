CBS Viewers Furious Over Network’s 2025 Cancellation Decisions

CBS viewers are feeling the hurt after the network’s wave of cancellations.

A total of seven shows have been canceled by CBS ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Blue Bloods, S.W.A.T., FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Poppa’s House, The Summit, and, as of Friday, The Equalizer, will all be absent from the schedule next season. Many fans have been airing their frustrations for a while, and now that The Equalizer has also bitten the dust, many more are taking to X to share their feelings over the insane amount of great shows that will no longer be airing after their current seasons.

Pictured: Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. Photo: Michael Greenberg/CBS

“CBS canceled The Neighborhood and #TheEqualizer ???? There’s no point in watching CBS now,” user Lovatics820 said. Islandlove45 added, “911 gone to trash on ABC and now CBS canceled FBI most wanted , FBI international and now Equalizer.”

Meanwhile, 911midnights said, “cbs f—ing up badly with canceling fbi international and then getting rid of two main characters on fire country bc of budget cuts…” therealsix5 expressed, “I believe CBS is doing what all the networks are doing with black content. Cancel it before it becomes eligible for syndication. That show WORKED.”

thiel_curtis wrote, “F— @CBS for cancelling SWAT….one of if not the best shows they make…wanna cancel something cancel survivor that show is lame asf.” Said OhhSuzannah, “First y’all cancel 2/3 of the FBI universe, and now The Equalizer?? And don’t get me started on NCIS Hawaii last year. Please stay pissing me off, @CBS. I DARE YOU!”

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Annie Ilonzeh as Devin Gamble. Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Of course, CBS only has so many slots open on its schedule, so unfortunately, some shows had to be axed, it’s just harder when it’s fan-favorites. Many fans have started petitions and campaigns already in the hopes of saving their favorites. While sometimes it can be successful, a lot of times it’s not. But on the bright side, just because some of these shows are ending, doesn’t mean it’s the end of the universe.

Donnie Wahlberg will be reprising his role as Danny Reagan for Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue this fall. And although it’s not the same, FBI is also getting a new offshoot, CIA. It hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s always possible that characters from Most Wanted and International could pop up on CIA. But that doesn’t make the cancellation any better.