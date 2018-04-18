Full CBS TV Renewal List Released

A list of TV shows renewed by CBS for another season has been released, with 11 shows receiving the go-ahead for more episodes.

Included on the list are the network’s entire Friday night lineup of dramas including MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods, along with Bull, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and Madam Secretary.

As far as reality TV goes, Survivor and Amazing Race will be back for another season. 60 Minutes and 48 Hours will also return.

Earlier this month, CBS announced that Mom, The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, NCIS, SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. would also be renewed for another season.

Missing from the list are Criminal Minds, Instinct, Kevin Can Wait, Life In Pieces, Man with a Plan and Superior Donuts. While they’re not included on the renewal list, it simply means that they’re on the bubble — not that they have been canceled.

The network has renewed 12 of its top 20 scripted series and three of its top six most-watched freshman series (Young Sheldon, SEAL Team, S.W.A.T.).

Returning for their third seasons are MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Bull. Blue Bloods is back for its ninth. NCIS: New Orleans and Madam Secretary are back for their fifth seasons and NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its tenth.

SEAL Team and S.W.A.T. are both freshman military procedurals that have brought consistently good numbers for the network during their first seasons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shows are each averaging a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, season-to-date, with live-plus-seven-day lifts.

Among total viewers, the pair is also neck-and-neck, with SEAL Team earning an average 10.2 million viewers, just ahead of S.W.A.T.‘s 9.8 million. The latter has been of particular help for the network, offering a consistent performer in its long-troubled 10 o’clock slot on Thursdays.

S.W.A.T., which follows the story of a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles, marked former Criminal Minds Shemar Moore’s return to CBS. The drama in inspired by the former TV series and feature film of the same name.

SEAL Team, which follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, hit stakes missions our country can ask of them, stars David Boreanaz and marks his fourth straight broadcast television hit following Buffy the Vampire Slayer, spinoff Angel and Fox’s Bones.