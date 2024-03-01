CBS to Air Another Taylor Sheridan Show After 'Yellowstone' Success

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS had a lot of success airing Yellowstone reruns during the 2023 writers' and actors' strike, and now the network is bringing another Taylor Sheridan show to primetime. CBS will be broadcasting the Sylvester Stallone crime-drama Tulsa King sometime later this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show originally ran as a Paramount+ exclusive, but now CBS watchers will get a chance to check out the show. An exact air date has yet to be announced, but THR states that it will be before the second season of Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ in the fall. This, too, does not have an announced debut date.

Tulsa King debuted on Paramount+ in 2022. It stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a New York mobster who is released from prison after 25 years and is immediately sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his mafia boss.

Previously, PopCulture.com sat down to chat with Tulsa King actress Andrea Savage, who stars opposite Stallone as Stacy Beale, a woman who catches Dwight's eye, but is certain to complicate his plans. Speaking about working opposite Stallone, Savage said, "This character I think is probably the most similar to Sylvester Stallone that he's ever played, because he is really funny and he's always making a crack, and it's always kind of at someone's expense. It's that kind of humor, which I love, which is my kind of humor."

Savage continued, "But then he's also really smart and he's a really good actor. You're in a scene with him and you're like, 'Oh, that's right. God, he's really good. Whoa, there it is. There's the movie star.'" Tulsa King Season 1 is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.