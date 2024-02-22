Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter's Gruesome Cause of Death Confirmed

Kagney Linn Karter, a well known adult film actress and popular figure within the industry, died last week after a reported suicide. According to TMZ, Karter's mother found her and reported the suicide. She confirmed there was a note left by her daughter and that authorities ruled out "foul play" and added that no illicit substances were found in the location.

The 36-year-old's death was first reported on Feb. 19, with TMZ noting that a GoFundMe started by two fitness studio owners who had gotten close to Karter in the Ohio area, with Karter starting her own in Akron.

"Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of L.A., rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her," the GoFundMe page reads. "Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."

"Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her," the statement adds. "She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could."

According to TMZ, Karter took her life with a shotgun blast. The outlet cites reports from Parma PD and other police sources, confirming the cause of death as an "intraoral shotgun wound."

TMZ adds that Karter had posted what seemed to be a happy update while on the beach in Florida earlier in February. The suicide is sure to add an extra layer of shock. She is the latest adult performer to commit suicide in recent years.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.