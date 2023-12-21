'General Hospital' Fans Think Jack Wagner May Be Returning to Show

General Hospital fans are itching for the return of Jack Wagner's Frisco Jones. The actor made his mark on the long-running soap in 1984. His original run on the series lasted through 1991. He returned in 1994 and appeared through 1995. His last appearance was in 2013 for the 50th anniversary, and now the series is potentially teasing another Frisco return. It could be yet the latest major update for General Hospital. The Dec. 19 episode saw a reference to the former World Security Bureau director after the current WSB director, John Brennan (Charles Mesure) was busted by fellow agent, Anna Devane (Fionla Hughes).

"You think they'll invite Frisco back to clean up your mess?" Devane wondered in regards to Brennan getting caught. While that could just be a way to reference Frisco Jones since it has been a while since he last dropped by Port Charles, it does raise some eyebrows. With General Hospital's 60th anniversary coming up, it's always possible that the show will have some surprises in store. Including possible cameos.

If Jack Wagner were to make his long-awaited return to General Hospital, just what would bring him back to Port Charles? The Brennan storyline would be a great way for him to return, especially since they already referenced him, indicating that it wouldn't take much for him to come back and get back into his old groove at WSB. There is currently a storyline involving the company and the Pikeman Security Group, which would be pretty perfect. There are definitely other ways to bring him back, and with it being a soap opera, nothing is predictable.

Whether or not Wagner returns remains to be seen. If he were to return, it's likely ABC wouldn't say anything until right before or keep it secret until the episode returns. Over the summer, the When Calls the Heart star told Digital Journal that anything is possible when it comes to a return the soap opera world, saying, "Maybe perhaps for some small arc but I wouldn't go back as a contract regular." Even if the return is brief, it would be just enough to get fans happy.

You never know what could happen. It's always a possibility and it sounds like Wagner is not opposed to it, which is good. Fans will just have to keep hoping for now. Since General Hospital's 60th anniversary special is in January, the show would, at the very least, pull out some surprises soon.