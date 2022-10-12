'Ghosts' Season 2: Pete Welcomes Sasappis to 'Hell' in 'Jay's Friends' Sneak Peek Clip

This week's episode of Ghosts will come with some tough love from Pete (Richie Moriarty). In a sneak peek preview clip of Thursday's all-new episode "Jay's Friends," we see Pete trying out a more brutal attitude to teach Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) a lesson. To his dismay, the maneuver backfires.

Pete and Sass are unlikely roommates in Woodstone Manor, and in this episode, it seems that Sass is tired of Pete's "unceasing cheeriness." In this scene, Pete tries to show Sass that his positivity is better than the alternative. He vows: "From now on, I'm a mean old sourpuss just like you wanted. No more smiles, no more compliments, no more scalp massages while you sleep to stimulate your dreams... For the rest of eternity, you're rooming with a joyless, sulking void."

Sass is taken aback by this change at first, but he recovers quickly. When Pete asks if he misses "friendly old classic Pete now," Sass responds: "No, I like this. Thanks, buddy!" Left alone with his failure, Pete reveals how hard it is to commit to his new vocabulary. He says: "Son of a B-word."

At this point, fans can safely predict that nothing could change Pete's positive attitude. We've learned a lot about Pete's backstory so far – he was killed by a stray arrow loosed by one of the girls in his "Pinecone Scouts" troop. He is a people-pleaser to a fault, as he realized when he learned his wife had been cheating on him with his best friend. Even that didn't dent his optimistic outlook for long.

At the same time, we know that Sass is not really as dour as he tries to make himself seem. He harbors some bitterness from his life when his father did not support his dream of becoming a tribe storyteller. The show still hasn't revealed his cause of death, but we have seen him butt heads with Sam (Rose McIver) over creative differences. While he keeps his emotional guard up and relies on sarcasm, he is more sensitive than he would like someone like Pete to realize.

It looks like Pete and Sass' story will be the B-plot of this week's episode of Ghosts. The rest will focus on Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) new friendship with Micah (Drew Tarver), which has the ghosts weary. They believe Micah is some kind of cult leader, but obviously, they have trouble convincing Jay of the danger. Ghosts airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS. It is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.