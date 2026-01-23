CBS Makes Decision on ‘Fire Country’ Season 5

Fire Country is heating up for a fifth season on CBS.

The popular drama co-created, executive produced by and starring Max Thieriot has been renewed for Season 5 at CBS and is set to return in the fall.

Fire Country‘s renewal news came on Thursday as CBS also announced that Matlock, Elsbeth, Tracker, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and the NCIS franchise shows had all been picked up for another season.

Season 5 will look a lot different for Fire Country, as news broke last week that its longtime showrunner, Tia Napolitano, would be leaving at the end of the ongoing fourth season. The search for a new showrunner is reportedly set to begin soon.

“Tia has been instrumental in helping both build and steer Fire Country, which not only became a top series, but is also the foundation of a growing universe,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a joint statement at the time. “We’re grateful for all her contributions and tireless work, and look forward to collaborating with her on future projects.”

“I am beyond proud of the past four seasons of Fire Country,” Napolitano added in a statement of her own. “All of my gratitude to our cast, crew, writers, producers, fans, and of course CBS and CBS Studios. It’s been a beautiful ride!”

Last month, Napolitano spoke with PopCulture.com about the second half of Fire Country Season 4, which will kick off with new episodes in February. Napolitano called the return to the season “very propulsive” and “intense” right off the bat.

“It’s very propulsive and very intense right from the get-go, and also just exciting and heartwarming,” she said at the time, “and you’ll just be rooting for our people to get through this.”

Season 4 of Fire Country returns on Friday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.



