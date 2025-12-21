‘Fire Country’ EP Tia Napolitano Teases ‘Big Crossover’ With ‘Sheriff Country’ (Exclusive)

Some big things are coming for Fire Country in the new year, and showrunner and executive producer Tia Napolitano spoke to PopCulture.com about an upcoming crossover with Sheriff Country.

The Fire Country spinoff premiered in October and stars Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Sharon’s stepsister.

There have already been a few mini crossovers between the two shows since Sheriff Country’s debut, and while both are on hiatus until February, there will be much to look forward to in 2026. Napolitano shared there’s a “big crossover that I can’t say anything more about, but it’s just so exciting seeing all these people on screen together and really seeing Edgewater in its entirety on screen for two hours for the two-part crossover. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox and Diane Farr as Sharon. Photo: Marni Grossman /CBS

Considering both shows take place in Edgewater, it was only a matter of time before the two came together for a big crossover, and it sounds like this will be one fans won’t want to miss. It’s hard to predict what will happen and what will bring together Cal Fire and Edgewater’s Sheriff’s Department, but it will be entertaining.

And for Napolitano, being able to expand more of Edgewater on Sheriff Country is “so exciting.” She continued, “I’m the show’s and the universe’s biggest fan. The spinoff is just a dream come true. Expanding Edgewater is a dream come true. It’s just fan candy, and I’m obviously not over on Sheriff Country, so I get to experience, like, ‘Oh, what?What’s going on? What happened in that part of town?’ It’s awesome. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox. Photo: CBS

The wait for Sheriff Country was a long one, as the series was officially ordered by CBS in 2024 for the 2025-26 season after Baccarin appeared in the backdoor pilot. The series is proving to be a success, as it’s already been renewed for Season 2, and since there also doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Fire Country, it can be assumed there will be many more crossovers to look forward to, whether big or small.

And luckily, there will be a big one coming in the near future. More information on the upcoming crossover will likely be revealed in the coming months. For now, Sheriff Country and Fire Country return on Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. All episodes of both shows are streaming on Paramount+.