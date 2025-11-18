CBS Releases 2026 Midseason Premiere Dates

The 2026 TV schedule just got a lot more packed.

CBS has released its midseason schedule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Golden Globes and Grammy Awards will once again return to CBS, with comedian Nikki Glaser returning to host the former. Meanwhile, the Eye Network is going big with its Survivor 50 celebration. Ahead of the three-hour premiere on Feb. 25, CBS will be airing 10 episodes from previous seasons, highlighting returning castaways. Season 50 will return to the 90-minute format following the premiere. Other notable shows include the series premieres of Y: Marshals and CIA. Keep reading to see CBS’ midseason 2026 premieres.

Wednesday, January 7

Pictured: Co-Host Nate Burleson. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

8 PM – Hollywood Squares (Season 2 premiere)

9 PM – The Price is Right at Night (Midseason return)

10 PM – Harlan Coben’s Final Twist (Series premiere)

Thursday, January 8

8 PM – Golden Eve (One-hour special)

Sunday, January 11

Photo: Art Streiber/CBS

7 PM – ET: Live On the Golden Globes Red Carpet (One-hour special)

8 PM – The 83rd Annual Golden Globes

Friday, January 30

8 PM – Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards (One-hour special)

Sunday, February 1

8 PM – The 68th Annual Grammy Awards

Monday, February 2

8 PM – 25th Annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown (One-hour special)

Monday, February 9 – Friday, February 13 and Monday, February 16 – Friday, February 20

8 PM – Survivor encores

Monday, February 23

Pictured (L-R): Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan and Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell. Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS

8 PM – The Neighborhood (Season 8 midseason return)

8:30 PM – DMV (Season 1 midseason return)

9 PM – FBI (Season 8 midseason return)

10 PM – CIA (Series premiere)

Tuesday, February 24

Pictured (L-R): Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Caleb Foote as Bernard “Randy” Randolf. Photo: Warrick Page/CBS

8 PM – NCIS (Season 23 midseason return)

9 PM – NCIS: Origins (Season 2 midseason return)

10 PM – NCIS: Sydney (Season 3 midseason return)

Wednesday, February 25

Pictured: Jeff Probst. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

8 PM – Survivor (Season 50 three-hour premiere)

Thursday, February 26

Pictured (L-R): Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS

8 PM – Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 midseason return)

8:30 PM – Ghosts (Season 5 midseason return)

9 PM – Matlock (Season 2 midseason return)

10 PM – Elsbeth (Season 3 midseason return)

Friday, February 27

Pictured (L-R): Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: John Medland/CBS

8 PM – Sheriff Country (Season 1 midseason return)

9 PM – Fire Country (Season 4 midseason return)

10 PM – Boston Blue (Season 1 midseason return)

Sunday, March 1

Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

7 PM – 60 Minutes (Season 58 midseason return)

8 PM – Y: Marshals (Series premiere)

9 PM – Tracker (Season 3 midseason return, new time)

10 PM – Watson (Season 2 midseason return, new night)

Wednesday, March 4

9:30 PM – America’s Culinary Cup (Series premiere)

10:30 PM – Hollywood Squares (New time)