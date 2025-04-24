8 Spinoffs Included in CBS’ Schedule for 2025-2026

It’s all about the spin-offs these days on CBS.

Eight of the network’s upcoming series for the next year are spin-offs of pre-existing shows. Read on to see which ones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boston Blue

Danny Reagan is leaving the Five Boroughs. This Blue Bloods spinoff sees the detective shifting from his NYPD role to a police role in Boston.

CIA

FBI is getting another spinoff. This one, titled CIA, stars Tom Ellis. It’s the third FBI spinoff, after FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

Elsbeth

This spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight is a bit different from those two series. In this comedy procedural, attorney Elsbeth Tascioni uses her unconventional methods of observation to catch murderers red-handed. It is similar to Columbo and Poker Face in that the identity of the villain is revealed at the episode’s start.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

This Big Bang Theory spinoff is a direct sequel to prior BBT spin-off Young Sheldon. It focuses on the marriage of Georgie Cooper, the older brother of Sheldon Cooper, to his wife Mandy McAllister.

NCIS

Given how long-running and seemingly ubiquitous NCIS is, you’d be forgiven for not knowing it started as a spin-off. The popular police procedural was first a spin-off of 90s legal drama JAG, and has been airing for a whopping twenty two seasons now.

NCIS: Origins

This is exactly what it sounds like: an NCIS prequel based on the early naval career of series protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

NCIS: Sydney

Recently renewed for a second season, this is also exactly what it sounds like: NCIS, but in Australia.

Sheriff Country

A spin-off of Fire Country, Sheriff Country is a small-town police procedural led by Firefly actress Morena Baccarin.