Jo Koy Bombs Hard at Golden Globes, Draws Awkward Reactions

Jo Koy made it clear that he was out to lead a "celebratory" Golden Globes telecast after getting the job just two weeks ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Koy revealed he hadn't been sleeping, saying, "I've never watched this many movies and TV shows in my life."

The opening salvo of his hosting appearance probably could've set that tone, but instead, it seemed to bomb hard and the stand-up comedian was forced to play nice while navigating a sea of empty faces, at least it seemed that way. He also made a joke about Taylor Swift that she clearly was not a fan of immediately, which her fans quickly noticed.

Throughout the opening monologue, Koy works on making jokes about the nominated films, making jokes about some of the celebrities, and making sure to drop a few jokes about his friends in attendance, like newly crownd winner for Beef Ali Wong. Then Koy would drop a joke about Saltburn and star Barry Keoghan's penis.

"Where's your penis seated?" Koy asked the star during the intro. "That was the real star of the show." He also made plenty of jokes about Killers of the Flower Moon and how "white people stole everything."

"You guys stole 100 percent of everything," Koy said. "The land, the oil, the premise of the movie."

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

In the end, it was a tough crowd that likely wasn't ready for the standup right out of the gate. It also didn't help that everybody seemed to go on safari while trying to get to the stage, which made some more awkwardness.

If the audience at the awards was cold toward Koy, the fans on social media weren't any better. Scroll down to see some of the reactions to the monologue.