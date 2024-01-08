Jo Koy Bombs Hard at Golden Globes, Draws Awkward Reactions
The comedian only got the hosting gig 10 days ago, but the Golden Globes audience wasn't with it.
Jo Koy made it clear that he was out to lead a "celebratory" Golden Globes telecast after getting the job just two weeks ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Koy revealed he hadn't been sleeping, saying, "I've never watched this many movies and TV shows in my life."
The opening salvo of his hosting appearance probably could've set that tone, but instead, it seemed to bomb hard and the stand-up comedian was forced to play nice while navigating a sea of empty faces, at least it seemed that way. He also made a joke about Taylor Swift that she clearly was not a fan of immediately, which her fans quickly noticed.
#GoldenGlobes Infuriates Guests: 'Hilarious Disaster'https://t.co/lfJVZBcdTR— PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) January 7, 2024
Throughout the opening monologue, Koy works on making jokes about the nominated films, making jokes about some of the celebrities, and making sure to drop a few jokes about his friends in attendance, like newly crownd winner for Beef Ali Wong. Then Koy would drop a joke about Saltburn and star Barry Keoghan's penis.
"Where's your penis seated?" Koy asked the star during the intro. "That was the real star of the show." He also made plenty of jokes about Killers of the Flower Moon and how "white people stole everything."
"You guys stole 100 percent of everything," Koy said. "The land, the oil, the premise of the movie."
Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.— Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5
In the end, it was a tough crowd that likely wasn't ready for the standup right out of the gate. It also didn't help that everybody seemed to go on safari while trying to get to the stage, which made some more awkwardness.
If the audience at the awards was cold toward Koy, the fans on social media weren't any better. Scroll down to see some of the reactions to the monologue.
Why Worry!
The Golden Globes room is coollddd. Jo Koy is so great though 😂🤣— Chase Majerus (@chase_majerus) January 8, 2024
Worried?
Jo Koy texting his agent asking how much money would it take for Will Smith to come slap someone so everyone forgets the monologue #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/DWyIA0u0Sc— garlic breath (@lahonig) January 8, 2024
Selena Gomez Did Not Like That Barbie Joke
OMG Selena Gomez during Jo Koy's Barbie jokes 😫😫😫#GoldenGlobes2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/qcKFkaemIz— Priyant 👨🏾🚀 (@Priyant1987) January 8, 2024
A Mixed Bag
I don’t normally watch these but #JoKoy will make it 🤣🤣 #GoldenGlobes— Amy 🤘🏼💚🤘🏼 (@usf08ATC) January 8, 2024
jo koy checking to see what everyone thought of his monologue pic.twitter.com/xNuwL8Xdh8— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024
Pretentious?
All those pretentious Hollywood actors in that room don’t deserve Jo Koy.— EdnaModoDojoCasaHouse (@00HeyItsRae00) January 8, 2024
Watching the Golden Globes. I can tell you this: Jo Koy ain’t Ricky Gervais. Not by a long mile.— Armando Valle (@ThePRGMR) January 8, 2024
Bombs Away!
Oof Jo Koy is bombing this opening monologue #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/nqoscb7kbH— Desiree Middlebrook (@desiwiththewine) January 8, 2024
Just Tough Customers
the audience when jo koy shows back up on stage vs. when he leaves and the presenters show up on stage #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eBnpopWDNx— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 8, 2024
“your host jo koy” pic.twitter.com/fglGcFPInL— will (@babyboybill) January 8, 2024
Harrison Ford Wasn't Having It
HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S— maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024
Taylor Wasn't Having It
oof. I don’t think Taylor Swift liked Jo Koy’s joke about her…#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Eonu42KJE— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024