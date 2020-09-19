CBS to Bring Back Sunday Night Movies, Moves 'Big Brother' to Monday

✖

CBS announced another batch of Sunday Night Movies to fill timeslots while the network waits for NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Equalizer to be ready to premiere in late November. The new batch will follow include a batch of school-set comedies before a broadcast of Scream just before Halloween. CBS also moved Big Brother's Sunday episodes to Monday while the movies air.

The movie slate kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 4 with Old School (2003) at 9:30 p.m. ET/9 p.m. PT, then Clueless (1995) on Oct. 11 at the same time. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Oct. 18. Scream will air just a few days before Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:30 p.m./8 p.m. PT. Star Trek Beyond (2016) will air on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Eddie Murphy comedy classic Coming to America (1988) will air on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. Due to these changes in the schedule, CBS is moving the Big Brother nomination ceremony to Mondays beginning on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

This is the second batch of Sunday Night Movies for CBS this season. The network previously aired a batch of Paramount movies in May after its Sunday night dramas ended their seasons early due to the coronavirus pandemic. That line-up included two Indiana Jones movies, Forrest Gump, Titanic, and the first Mission: Impossible movie.

CBS is planning to air NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Equalizer on Sunday nights later this fall. Most of these shows should be back in production by the end of next week, reports Deadline. NCIS: LA will be entering its 12th season, while NCIS: New Orleans will be in its seventh season. The Equalizer is a reboot of the 1985-1989 rime drama, which was also the source for Denzel Washington's 2014 and 2018 movies. The new series will star Queen Latifah in the title role, alongside Chris Noth, Tory Kittles, Lorraine Toussaint, and Liz Lapira.

CBS still has not set premiere dates for its dramas, as many of them are just now beginning production this month. However, CBS did release a schedule, which hinges on its shows being ready before the end of the year. The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, and Bull will air on Mondays, while NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted are all scheduled for Tuesdays. Wednesdays will include Survivor, The Amazing Race, and SEAL Team. Thursdays will feature Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, The Unicorn, and Evil. On Fridays, CBS will air MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods.