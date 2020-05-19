CBS' 2020-21 Primetime TV Lineup Revealed

Weeks after they renewed a plethora of shows for their 2020-2021 season, CBS officially revealed their television line-up for their primetime schedule on Tuesday. The network's schedule is full of shows that viewers have come to love such as Bull, FBI, and Survivor. Of course, there are also a couple of new programs that CBS has added to its fall line-up that you might just want to check out, too.

In early May, CBS announced that 15 of their shows were renewed for the upcoming television season. Some of the shows that received a renewal order were MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and all of the shows within the NCIS family. Now, given that the coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on the production of various television shows across the board, CBS has had to deal with a variety of new challenges when it comes to putting together their fall line-up. The President of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, even addressed this fact in a statement. She said, regarding the news of the network's official schedule, "We're excited to come off another season as America's Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup."

So, what exactly does CBS' 2020-2021 primetime schedule look like? Read on to check out everything you need to know about the network's line-up.