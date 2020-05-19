CBS' 2020-21 Primetime TV Lineup Revealed
Weeks after they renewed a plethora of shows for their 2020-2021 season, CBS officially revealed their television line-up for their primetime schedule on Tuesday. The network's schedule is full of shows that viewers have come to love such as Bull, FBI, and Survivor. Of course, there are also a couple of new programs that CBS has added to its fall line-up that you might just want to check out, too.
In early May, CBS announced that 15 of their shows were renewed for the upcoming television season. Some of the shows that received a renewal order were MacGyver, Blue Bloods, and all of the shows within the NCIS family. Now, given that the coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on the production of various television shows across the board, CBS has had to deal with a variety of new challenges when it comes to putting together their fall line-up. The President of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, even addressed this fact in a statement. She said, regarding the news of the network's official schedule, "We're excited to come off another season as America's Most Watched Network and, despite the obvious challenges around us, put together another winning lineup."
So, what exactly does CBS' 2020-2021 primetime schedule look like? Read on to check out everything you need to know about the network's line-up.
Mondays
On Mondays, CBS will air The Neighborhood starting at 8 p.m. ET. This will be followed by Bob Hearts Abishola at 8:30 p.m. ET. Two of the network's dramas, All Rise and Bull, will follow at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.
Tuesdays
There isn't a major change to the network's Tuesday night schedule. CBS will air NCIS at 8 p.m. ET, FBI at 9 p.m. ET, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET.
Wednesdays
Wednesdays on CBS will bring the action. The night will start off with Survivor at 8 p.m. ET and will be followed by fellow reality program The Amazing Race at 9 p.m. ET. David Boreanaz's Seal Team will wrap up the night at 10 p.m. ET.
Thursdays
Thursdays will feature a mix of new and well-established programming. Young Sheldon will start the night at 8 p.m. ET, which will be followed by new comedy B Positive at 8:30 p.m. ET. Mom will air at 9 p.m. ET and will serve as a lead-in for The Unicorn, which will start at 9:30 p.m. ET. The night will be capped off by Evil at 10 p.m. ET.
Fridays
Fridays will feature three of the network's biggest dramas — MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. They will air on the network back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Saturdays
Saturdays on CBS will feature re-runs of some of the network's most popular dramas, followed by 48 Hours at 10 p.m. ET.
Sundays
Like always, Sundays on CBS will start off with 60 Minutes at 7 p.m. ET. At 8 p.m. ET, the network will air its new drama The Equalizer. That presentation will be followed by NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, which will air at 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.