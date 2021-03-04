CBS All Access Shows Now on Paramount+

'Star Trek: Discovery' (Photo: CBS) One of CBS All Access's biggest hits is Star Trek: Discovery, which takes longtime Trekkies and new fans alike into the final frontier. The show has been renewed for a fourth season and takes place a decade after the original Star Trek series, with an all-new crew exploring space and updating elements from the classic Trek. Starring Sonequa Martin-Green as Cmdr. Michael Burnham, Discovery is a must-see for science fiction fans, so add it to your Paramount+ queue as soon as possible. prevnext

'Star Trek: Picard' Sir Patrick Stewart is back as the best Star Fleet captain of them all (fight it out in the comments, nerds), bringing Jean-Luc Picard out of retirement. A love letter to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard shows Stewart's iconic character exploring a new phase of his life and a whole new mystery. A true testament to the idea that you can't outrun your past, Picard will keep you glued to your couch and scouring online message boards for fan theories.

'The Good Fight' (Photo: CBS) A cornerstone of the CBS All Access slate is The Good Fight, a spinoff of the critically acclaimed courtroom drama The Good Wife. Focusing on Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart, The Good Fight has perfected "ripped from the headlines" storytelling without getting preachy.

'Interrogation' Crime fans will have a new obsession with Interrogation, a one-season limited series starring Peter Sarsgaard and David Strathairn. This non-linear story peels back the layers of an investigation through various interrogations when a decades-old murder case has some new evidence. Viewers won't know who to trust at any moment, and the stunning conclusion is a mind twister.

'Why Women Kill' (Photo: CBS) This anthology series (which has been renewed for season two!) focuses on three women in three different decades who all live in the same house. Starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell Baptiste, When Women Kill explores infidelity and betrayal in many forms and what causes women to snap. This one is for fans of layered protagonists and moral complexity.